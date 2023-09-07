Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne anime reveals official trailer and September release date

Fans of the Castlevania series can mark their calendars for September 28, 2023, as Netflix has finally revealed the release date for Castlevania: Nocturne anime. To add to the buzz and excitement, there will be an exclusive digital premiere event. This highly anticipated anime series is based on Konami's cherished video games.
This article will take a look at everything we know about the release date, the involved cast, and the special live stream that Netflix announced.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Castlevania: Nocturne anime series.
Castlevania: Nocturne anime release date and special live-stream
Netflix has set the stage for their highly anticipated, Castlevania: Nocturne anime. The streaming platform has just released an official trailer along with an announcement about an exclusive digital premiere event. All of this adds to the anticipation surrounding the thrilling series.
Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne anime, the latest installment in the series based on Konami's video games, takes place 300 years after the original animated series. This new chapter draws inspiration from the classic 1993 game, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.
Netflix recently revealed an intriguing poster that showcases the main characters of the series, Richter Belmont and Maria Renard. This visual immediately caught the attention of fans who eagerly await what lies ahead in the show.
The recently unveiled trailer features the signature brutal action that has become a hallmark of Netflix's beloved franchise adaptations. However, the excitement doesn't end there.
Netflix is set to welcome fans from across the world to participate in DROP 01 on September 27, 2023. This is a virtual event that offers an exclusive early screening of the highly-anticipated Castlevania: Nocturne anime.
This special occasion will also showcase the best of animated series across genres, with thrilling surprises and exclusive previews from eagerly anticipated shows that fans can't wait to see.
Don't miss the premiere of the global livestream event on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 9 am PST/12 pm ET/5 pm BST. This live stream will be available on Netflix Twitch.
The Castlevania: Nocturne anime is led by Showrunners Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley. Bradley also serves as the Creator and Writer of the show. Directors Sam Deats and Adam Deats are in charge of the project, while Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation are producing it for Netflix.
Fans of the series can rejoice as the highly anticipated debut of Castlevania: Nocturne is just around the corner. The exciting new addition will exclusively be available on Netflix on Thursday, September 28, 2023.
The exceptional cast includes Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Sydney James Harcourt, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil and Franka Potente
Final Thoughts
Coming soon to Netflix, Castlevania: Nocturne is set to premiere on September 28, 2023. This highly anticipated anime, exclusive to the platform, features an exceptional cast and delivers signature brutal action inspired by classic video game lore. Fans can get ready for a thrilling journey into the world of vampires and vampire hunters as the release date approaches.
