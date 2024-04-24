Netflix's My Oni Girl anime movie unveils official trailer and key visual ahead of premiere

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Twin Engine streamed the official trailer for Studio Colorado's My Oni Girl anime movie ahead of the film's exclusive premiere worldwide on Netflix on May 24, 2024. Aside from the promotional video, the staff has shared a breathtaking key visual for this original anime film.

My Oni Girl anime movie is Studio Colorado's fourth full-length animated feature film after Penguin Highway, A Whisker Away, and Drifting Home. Twin Engine production company announced the movie's production on March 15 this year. Since Studio Colorado has produced mesmerizing movies in the past, fans are hyped about the upcoming anime film.

Studio Colorado's My Oni Girl anime movie premieres on May 24, 2024

Twin Engine's official YouTube channel streamed the first full-length trailer for Studio Colorado's My Oni Girl anime movie on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. According to the short clip, the movie will premiere worldwide exclusively on Netflix on May 24, 2024.

The latest promotional video showcases the Oni girl, Tsumugi, and the protagonist, Hiiragi, who cannot say no to anyone for fear of being disliked. The PV illustrates the dynamics of Tsumugi and Hiiragi and gives fans a glimpse of the movie's plot.

Aside from the main duo, the trailer features other important characters, such as Youichi, Shion, Izuru, and others. It's evident from the PV that the youth fantasy movie explores the grave consequences of hiding one's actual feelings.

Hiiragi and Tsumugi, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Colorado)

Notably, the PV has also previewed the theme song Truth in Lies (Uso no Janai) by the Japanese music band ZUTOMAYO. Netflix has also revealed that the My Oni Girl anime movie will feature the insert song, Blues in the Closet, from the same artist.

The anime's official site has shared a comment from the ZUTOMAYO band's vocalist, ACA-Ne. According to ACA-Ne's comments, he is glad to be back to create music for Studio Colorado's new anime movie.

He felt that the studio trusted his vision. The vocalist also revealed how his discussions with the movie's director, Shibayama, helped create the piece.

My Oni Girl anime movie's new key visual (Image via Studio Colorado/Netflix)

Additionally, he revealed that the theme song carefully blends the themes of life and death, the feelings of being an outsider, and the theme of awkward first encounters to provide a fascinating experience to the audience.

Director Shibayama also disclosed in his comments that the theme song, Truth in Lies, not only complements but also expands on the narrative of the My Oni Girl anime movie. According to his comments, he is looking forward to the movie's release.

Aside from the trailer, the official staff behind My Oni Girl anime movie has also shared a new key visual. The latest illustration depicts Hiiragi Yatsuse and the Oni girl, Tsumugi.

Cast and staff for My Oni Girl anime movie

Expand Tweet

My Oni Girl anime movie features a stellar cast and staff, with Tomita Miyu starring as Tsumugi and Kensho Ono voicing Hiiragi Yatsuse. Hisako Kyoda plays the role of Gozen, while Noriko Hidaka features as Shion. Aya Yamane stars as Mio, while Satoshi Mikami has joined the cast as Izuru.

Other cast members for this original anime movie include Shozo Sasaki as Youchi, Shintaro Asanuma as Ryuji, Tomoko Shiota as Shimako, Shiro Sato as Naoya, Satsuki Yukino as Mikuri Yatsuse, and Mio Tanaka as Mikio Yatsuse.

Tomotaka Shibayama helmed the series at Studio Colorado and supervised the screenplay with Yuko Kakihara. Yokota Masafumi is listed as the character designer, with Sunao Chikaoka helping him. Nami Kubota joined the staff as the music composer, while Eriko Kimura was the sound director.

Tsumugi, as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio Colorado)

My Oni Girl, or Suki Demo Kirai no Amanojaku, follows a first-year high school student, Hiiragi Yatsuse, who cannot say no to anyone for fear of being rejected and disliked. He also struggles to make friends despite his earnest efforts.

However, his life completely changes on one fateful summer day when he meets Tsumugi, an Oni or Demon girl. Hiiragi discovers that Tsumugi wants to find her lost mother in the human world. As such, the youthful fantasy movie explores Hiiragi and Tsumugi's unusual relationship.

Also read:

A Ninja and Assassin Living Together dark comedy anime confirmed to be in production

Baku Yumemakura's Garoden novels receive anime adaptation on Netflix

Kagurabachi volume 2 cover showcases Chihiro vs Sojo

Top 10 anime movies of all time, according to IMDb ratings