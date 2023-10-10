New Digimon film's English trailer reveals November 2023 US release

The Digimon film is right around the corner, and there was a recent English trailer to reveal that the movie is coming to the United States in November. The movie is bound to come out to the United States on November 8 in English and will have a Japanese version with English subtitles the following day.

It is also worth pointing out that the first 50 people who buy tickets for the movie are going to get a complimentary pack of the Digimon Card Game Tamer Party Pack -THE BEGINNING- ver. 2.0 set. There isn't much information regarding this Digimon film's plot, although that could be solved on October 26 when the original voice cast and the working staff do a special YouTube stream to promote the project.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the Digimon film.

The upcoming Digimon film gets a new trailer

There's been a new YouTube trailer for the next Digimon film, revealing that it is coming to the United States on November 8 with an English dub. Furthermore, while the trailer didn't give much away regarding the plot, it also showed that it is coming on November 9 in Japanese with English subtitles.

The film is also due to come out on October 27 for Japanese audiences, although it has been confirmed that the cast and the staff will do a special stream video for the movie on their YouTube channel the day before.

This Digimon film will also take place in the Last Evolution Kizuna continuity. It is going to feature the return of Fukujurō Katayama as Daisuke Motomiya, Junko Noda as V-Mon, Arthur Lounsbery as Ken Ichijōji, Junya Enoki as Takeru Takaishi, Miwa Matsumoto as Patamon, M.A.O as Hikari Yagami, and Yuka Tokumitsu as Tailmon.

The premise and appeal of the series

In general terms, there hasn't been a lot of information regarding this film and how much it will cover as a whole. The issue with the Digimon franchise is that there are several continuities and storylines with different casts, which always makes it a bit daunting for people to get into the series at first.

Be that as it may, the trailers and reports surrounding this film have shown that the story will focus on the second generation of DigiDestined, who are often chosen to defeat a great evil with their respective Digimon. Rui Owada is one of the new characters to be featured in this film, although there are not many details about who he is or what his backstory is in this movie.

