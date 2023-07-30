Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning anime film announces release with an official trailer and a key visual

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning released a new trailer and key visual on Sunday, July 30, during the Digi Fes 2023 event. With that, the anime announced that the film will be released on Friday, October 27, 2023, in Japan. Additionally, the movie trailer also featured the opening theme song from the original anime.

The upcoming movie is set to be a sequel to Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. Digimon Adventure 02 was the sequel series to the previously released Digimon Adventure series. The new series featured a new set of main characters. That said, they were related, given the relationship between Taichi Kamiya and Hikari Yagami.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning anime film unveils new trailer and key visual

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning released a new trailer of the movie, giving fans a better idea of the conflict in the upcoming anime film. As per the trailer, Rui Ōwada is set to inform Daisuke and the others about the dangers of human beings and Digimon co-existing with each other.

The trailer also shows an object floating in the sky, hinting that the world was set to collapse. Considering that Daisuke and the others are about 20 years old in the movie, fans can assume that it has been some time since their last adventure. Hence, they will reunite in the movie and work together to try and stop the possible apocalypse.

Other than that, the movie trailer also confirmed the release date of the movie. The film will be released on Friday, October 27, 2023, in Japan. Moreover, the trailer also featured Digimon Adventure 02's original opening theme song "Target ~Akai Shōgeki~" by Kouji Wada.

Additionally, the movie also released a key visual for the movie. The key visual features Daisuke Motomiya, Ken Ichijōji, Miyako Inoue, Iori Hida, Takeru Takaishi, and Hikari Yagami, alongside some Digimon. The key visual also shows a glimpse of the two new characters set to appear in the film - Rui Ōwada and Ukkomon.

The voice cast members for the two new characters were previously introduced. Megumi Ogata is set to voice Rui Ōwada. The voice actress has previously voiced Halibel in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion. Rui is a mysterious youth who descended from Tokyo Tower and claimed to be the first in the world to become a DigiDestined.

As for Ukkomon, the Digimon is set to be voiced by Rie Kugimiya. The voice actress previously voiced Harley Quinn in Batman Ninja (movie) and Happy in both Edens Zero and Fairy Tail. Ukkomon looks like a slippery marine creature and is vital to the plot

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.