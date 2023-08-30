New Naruto anime confirmed to feature original team 7's secret mission

While the new Naruto anime has been postponed days before its release, the synopsis for its first episode has been made available for fans in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's latest issue. According to the synopsis, fans are set to see Team 7 start a mission without their teacher Kakashi Hatake.

Naruto anime is currently celebrating its 20th year anniversary through various projects, one of which is the new anime. While the anime was supposed to premiere on September 3, with new episodes set to release consecutively for four weeks, the same got delayed until later.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the new Naruto anime.

New Naruto anime synopsis sees Naruto become the team captain

Expand Tweet

The new Naruto anime was supposed to begin its premiere on Sunday, September 3. However, days before its release, the anime was postponed. Nevertheless, the latest issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine included the synopsis for the anime's first episode.

As per the synopsis, the anime will see Team 7 take on a new mission. However, in Team Leader Kakashi Hatake's absence, Team 7, comprising Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno, is to go on the mission on their own. Surprisingly, Naruto is going to be the team's temporary captain.

Additionally, the magazine revealed that the project is supervised by Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto, meaning that, despite the fact that it is going to be released decades after the timeline ended, the story will most likely be considered canon.

How fans reacted to the new synopsis

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans found it extremely hilarious that Naruto was going to be the Team Captain for the upcoming anime episode. They were forced to wonder how Sasuke and Sakura let this happen as when the Team 7 members were young, Naruto was quite careless and un-captain-like. Therefore, they looked forward to the upcoming anime episodes, hoping to see Sasuke and Sakura call Naruto "Captain."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans immediately labeled the upcoming anime episode to be "peak" as Masashi Kishimoto had supervised it. Thus, fans were confident that the anime would be able to retain the true essence of the original Team 7 and the series. That said, some fans even commented jokingly that the anime itself might have been delayed because of Naruto's poor captaincy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With Masashi Kishimoto's name included in the credits, many fans immediately considered the upcoming story to be part of the canon storyline. Hence, they were excited to witness the same. Meanwhile, other fans were aware of how anime studios work. If the Mangaka's name is included in an original work, fans often get pulled towards it. Thus, they were certain that the creators were trying to trick the fans into thinking that the new Naruto anime's storyline was canon.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.