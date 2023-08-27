New Naruto anime confirms release schedule and runtime

A new Naruto anime is set to release next week and the runtime has been confirmed. This comes after fans had been speculating for months about what the special series would consist of and how long each episode would be.

This new Naruto anime is celebrating the original show's 20th anniversary and is set to feature a lot of special surprises. It will celebrate key moments of the series and offer top-notch animation. Studio Pierrot, the company that has been adapting the series since the early 2000s, will be in charge once again.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the new Naruto anime.

The first episode of the new Naruto anime will air on September 3

Expand Tweet

The Naruto franchise has been celebrating the original anime's 20th anniversary for a few months now in a number of exciting ways. The franchise is now all set to release its most special project: a four-episode new anime.

It was recently confirmed that the first episode of the new Naruto anime will premiere on September 3. Each episode will span 30 minutes and new episodes will release on a weekly basis every Sunday.

Here's the release schedule for the new Naruto anime:

Episode 1 - September 3

Episode 2 - September 10

Episode 3 - September 17

Episode 4 - September 24

The title will also feature new versions of the classic opening song GO!!! by the band Flow and the ending song Viva☆Rock, which was also recorded by the same group.

While there is no specific information about which parts of the original series this anime is going to cover, reports and rumors suggest that it is going to feature Naruto's greatest moments. There is a possibility that this may be true as this project is meant to celebrate the original anime's anniversary.

The current state of the franchise

Naruto, Minato, and Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

2023 has been a prolific year for this much-loved franchise. Not only is this new Naruto anime set to release, but the Boruto sequel has also made a major comeback in recent weeks with the manga. The time skip, the growth that characters like Boruto and Sarada have had, and the fact that household names like Shikamaru were given a greater role, have made a lot of people change their opinions on the series.

Apart from this, Minato Namikaze, a longtime fan favorite, finally got his own one-shot after winning the Narutop99 vote last year. Masashi Kishimoto wrote and drew the one-shot, which is something he hadn't done since the original manga ended. Fans were overjoyed about the same and loved how the relationship between Minato and Kushina was developed by the legendary mangaka.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.