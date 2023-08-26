New Naruto anime leaks suggest 4 hour-long episodes

Rumors surrounding Naruto are nothing new, and the latest is reports suggesting that the four episodes of the special series coming out on September 3 could be one hour long each. These new Naruto episodes, which are going to feature top-notch animation by Studio Pierrot, are meant to celebrate the original anime's 20th anniversary.

There is no specific information about what the new Naruto episodes are going to cover, but some fans have suggested that are going to be focused on the greatest moments of Masashi Kishimoto's manga. That reasoning makes sense when one takes into account that this is an anniversary and there are no leaks about potential news stories in the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the new Naruto series.

The new Naruto episodes are expected to have excellent animation

Multiple accounts online have mentioned the possibility that the four new episodes that are coming out in September are going to be one hour long. It is important to note that this information hasn't been confirmed as of yet, but it could make sense given the occasion and what these episodes could potentially cover.

Since these episodes are meant to celebrate the original anime's twentieth anniversary, there is a very good chance that they could cover the best moments in the franchise. The battle against Haku, Rock Lee vs. Gaara, the first Sasuke vs. Naruto battle - these are just a handful of moments that could be covered.

What has been mentioned as well is the fact that these episodes are going to feature top-notch animation. Studio Pierrot has seen a lot of valid criticism over the years for the way they have handled iconic franchises, but the recent adaptation of Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War arc has shown that they can compete with the best of the lot when it comes to animation.

The legacy of the series

To say that Naruto has had iconic moments and a lasting legacy would be a massive understatement. Author Masashi Kishimoto crafted a story that went on to become generational, inspiring millions of people all over the world, and several authors have mentioned this series as a major influence in their work.

The twentieth anniversary has been a very good example of the legacy that this story has left in the hearts of people. Even the musicians who wrote and performed the anime's openings and endings have done special concerts playing these songs as a way to celebrate the anniversary.

The recent Minato one-shot, written and drawn by Kishimoto himself, was another testament to how the franchise is still very much alive and how people still want to read and see their favorite ninjas. These new episodes are another example of what the fans have been looking for.

