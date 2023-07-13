NieR: Automata anime reveals one-time release date of episodes 9-12 in brand new trailer

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the official website for NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a streamed a promotional video for the final four episodes of the series’ first season. According to the PV, Episodes 9–12 will air all at once on July 23 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and Tochigi TV from 7 pm to 9 pm Japanese Standard Time, and will be streamed on Crunchyroll shortly thereafter.

The NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of Square Enix and Platinum Games’ action role-playing game of the same name, released in early 2017. The anime series follows the story of the games fairly faithfully, to the point of even having voice actors from the original game reprise their roles for the television anime adaptation.

It’s currently unknown if the first season of the NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a anime series will continue past episode 12 or if this will be the final episode of the series or the first season overall. In any case, fans are excited to see the beloved anime series finally reach a likely conclusion, especially following the delays the series has seen since premiering.

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a anime series finally set to finish up first season after several unfortunate delays

The NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a anime series first premiered on Saturday, January 7, 2023, airing without issue until episode 4. Unfortunately, from January 28 to February 18, the fourth installment was delayed due to COVID-19’s impact on the production schedule. March 2023 saw the staff delay the series from episode 9 onward, once again citing the increase in COVID-19 infections on the series’ production schedule.

A-1 Pictures is behind the animation of the series, with Ryouji Masuyama directing. Masuyama is also in charge of the series composition alongside Yoko Taro, who was the director of all three games for the NieR franchise. Jun Nakai is designing the characters for the anime series and serves as chief animation director, while MONACA is composing the series’ music.

Needless to say, fans are excited to see the series finally air its remaining episodes, especially considering how positive the reception has been for the first two-thirds of the series thus far. Both those being exposed to the franchise for the first time and long-time fans of the aforementioned video game installments praised the series in all respects. Square Enix describes the game’s story as follows:

"NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines."

It continues,

"Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world."

