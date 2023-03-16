NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a English dub set to premiere this coming weekend

Wednesday, March 14, saw Aniplex of America announce that the English dub for NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a would be debuting on Crunchyroll on Saturday, March 18 soon. The television anime series is an adaptation of Square Enix and Platinum Games’ NieR:Automata action role-playing game, widely hailed as one of the best in the genre.

After getting off to a rocky start thanks to production issues related to COVID-19, the NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a has established itself as a fan-favorite for the Winter 2023 season. Especially exciting is the release of an English dub trailer and the English cast list, which sees several returning cast members from the aforementioned game.

NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a English dub release date announced alongside cast list and new dubbed trailer

As mentioned above, the English dub of the NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a anime series is set to begin streaming on Crunchyroll on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The series will include several reprisals from the game’s English dub cast, such as Kira Buckland as 2B and Kyle McCarley as 9S. The full English cast includes the following:

Kira Buckland as 2B (reprisal)

Kyle McCarley as 9S (reprisal)

Cherami Leigh as A2 (reprisal)

D.C. Douglas as Pod 042 (reprisal)

Greg Chun as Adam (reprisal)

Ray Chase as Eve (reprisal)

Alexis Tipton as Pascal (reprisal)

Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Commander

Cassandra Lee Morris as Operator 6O (reprisal)

Connor Kelly-Eiding as Operator 21O (reprisal)

Erica Mendez as Lily

The television anime series originally premiered on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels on January 8, 2023, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time. The anime also began streaming on DMM TV and the dAnime Store in Japan on January 8, and other Japanese streaming services starting on January 10. Crunchyroll streams the anime internationally as new episodes air.

The series’ saw its fourth episode delayed on January 28, 2023, with the production committee citing COVID-19 related issues as impacting the production schedule. The series resumed its broadcast on February 18, airing weekly without breaks since returning.

Ryouji Masuyama is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures, also being in charge of series composition alongside the original game’s director, Yoko Taro. Jun Nakai is in charge of character design and serves as the chief animation director. Production studio MONACA is composing the series’ music.

The series follows androids 2B, 9S, and A2, who battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia of Earth which is now overrun by powerful machines. The trio are part of humanity’s final efforts to reclaim Earth, with the fate of the species resting on the androids’ success.

