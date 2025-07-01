Noble Reincarnation - Kizoku Tensei anime announces 2026 premiere with first PV and visual

On July 1, 2025, the official website and social media accounts for the Noble Reincarnation - Kizoku Tensei anime adaptation unveiled the first promotional video and key visual, confirming a 2026 broadcast premiere.
The fantasy series, based on Nazuna Miki and Kyo's light novel Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power, will bring the popular isekai story to television screens with studio CompTown handling animation production.
Noble Reincarnation - Kizoku Tensei anime assembles veteran staff and sets stage for 2026 debut
Studio CompTown has assembled an experienced production team for the Noble Reincarnation - Kizoku Tensei anime adaptation. Michio Fukuda, known for directing Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! and Terra Formers: Revenge, will helm the project as director.
The series composition will be handled by Toshiaki Sato, while character design duties are shared between Takashi Kawashima and Ayumi Nishihata, the latter having previously worked on Otherside Picnic. Takafumi Wada, composer for The Seven Deadly Sins, will provide the musical score, with Studio Jumondo offering production assistance.
The Noble Reincarnation - Kizoku Tensei anime follows Noah, a six-year-old prodigy who holds the position of Thirteenth Prince in an imperial family. Born with extraordinary abilities, including an infinite level cap and a unique skill that allows him to absorb the powers of those under his command, Noah navigates the complex world of aristocratic politics.
The story explores themes of reincarnation, political intrigue, and the challenges of wielding immense power from a young age. The original work has been successful on several media since its release; the light novel adaptation of the series began on the Shousetsuka ni Narou publishing website in February 2019, before being officially published under SB Creative's GA Novel imprint in September 2019.
The light novel series has released nine volumes so far, with its 10th volume set to drop on August 9, 2025. Furthermore, a manga adaptation with original illustrations by Hisui Hanashima and arrangements by Kentaro Kurimoto is also being serialized by Square Enix.
As the 2026 premiere approaches, further promotional materials and cast information are also expected to be released. The Noble Reincarnation - Kizoku Tensei anime is yet another isekai title looking to carve its place in the anime world.
