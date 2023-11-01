Noragami manga confirmed to end in January 2024 with a special chapter

The Noragami manga is gearing up for its conclusion, as the final chapter of the series will be released on January 6, 2024. As per the announcement by Kodansha, chapter 109 will be the last chapter of the ongoing saga. It will be published in the February issue of Monthly Shonen Magazine.

Written and illustrated by Adachitoka, the manga received an anime television series adaptation from January to March 2014. A second season was also broadcast from October 3 to December 26, 2015. There is reason to believe that Studio Bones, which animated the two seasons, will continue adapting the manga series. However, the status has yet to be updated by official sources.

Noragami manga chapter 109 release details and status explored

Fans can read chapter 109 of the Noragami manga on Kodansha. The entire manga series has been collected into a total of 26 volumes at the time of writing.

All volumes are available on the aforementioned platform, which offers all of its manga chapters in ebook and print format. However, it is unclear whether readers will be able to read the last chapter in both formats on the day of release. Eventually, the latest chapter will also be available on Comixology and Kobo, which offer digital versions.

As per reports, the Noragami manga chapter 109 will have a total of 45 pages, among which some pages will feature colored panels as well. It is also worth noting that a new chapter will not be released in December, as the team behind the manga will be going on a month-long hiatus. The crew has decided to take a break in order to prepare for the final chapter, which will conclude the 13-year saga.

Noragami manga plot in brief

A still from the manga series (Image via Kodansha/Adachitoka)

Adachitoka's magnum opus revolves around a young, stray God named Yato, who is a self-proclaimed deity of delivery. However, this unfortunate God doesn’t have a single shrine dedicated to him. This Yato God, who was the god of calamity in the past, dreams of having millions of worshippers. He spends his time taking on odd jobs for just 5 yen for each task. As time passes, the young God starts losing hope since the fear of being forgotten by humans makes him anxious.

Things take a turn when Hiyori, a human girl saves Yato, who is fated to meet with an accident. She was injured, but luck was in her favor, and she survived the accident. She did not come unscathed, as the accident led to her soul leaving her body and oscillating between the human world and the afterlife. Hiyori asks Yato to revert her to her original state, but the latter compels the young girl to help him in his mission to cement his presence. With Hiyori reluctantly helping this God, his stroke of bad luck might finally turn around.

