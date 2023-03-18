Nura: Rise of the Yokai clan manga series returns with 4 new issues and a time-skip

On Friday, March 17, 2023, the April issue of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine announced that the Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan manga series will return after an 11-year hiatus. The series will return with four new chapters, beginning in the magazine’s May 2023 issue, set to release on April 19, 2023.

The Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan manga series first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on March 10, 2008. The series remained there for 4 years until June 25, 2012, taking a short 2-month hiatus before switching to the Jump Next! publication until its latest hiatus, beginning on December 28, 2012.

Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan manga continuation could signal anime adaptation’s return in coming years

Author and illustrator Hiroshi Shiibashi’s soon-to-be-re-released manga series Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan is set to include at least four currently announced all-new chapters. The story will center on Rikuo Nura in elementary and middle school, presumably beginning a new arc following the series' conclusion of its previous one before going on hiatus.

While unconfirmed, there’s also a chance that these four all-new chapters, and the new arc they will presumably start, could mark the end of the series. There seems to be a slight time skip within them given the specification of their focus on “Rikuo in elementary and middle school,” further suggesting that this could be the beginning of the end.

However, this is purely speculative, with no comments from Shueisha, Viz Media, or Shiibashi himself on the manga’s future beyond the aforementioned four all-new chapters. The series currently has 25 published compilation volumes, as well as two television anime seasons animated by Studio Deen, which premiered in 2010 and 2011.

The series follows the eponymous protagonist Rikuo Nura, who is ¾ human and ¼ yokai. This results in his taking a human form during the day but transforming into a yokai form at night. Rikuo lives in a house full of yokai along with his fully yokai grandfather, yet tries to escape his fate and do good deeds in order to avoid becoming a yokai.

This is against his grandfather’s wishes that Rikuo succeed him as the Third Head of the Nura Clan, differentiating himself from other yokai by helping humans rather than haunting them. Eventually, he comes to terms with his yokai blood and decides to become the third head, prompting multiple factions to rise up to stop him and/or usurp his position as clan head.

