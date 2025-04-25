Odekake Kozame anime film reveals August 2025 release date and more

Friday, April 24, 2025 saw Kadokawa officially reveal the Friday, August 22, 2025 release date for the Odekake Kozame anime film alongside the release of the film’s main trailer. Fully titled Eiga Odekake Kozame Tokai no Otomodachi, or Film Little Shark’s Outings: The City’s Friend, the upcoming anime film also revealed additional cast members.

The new main trailer for the Odekake Kozame anime film likewise features and previews these new characters and their respective voice actors’ performances. The film also revealed character visuals for each of the newly announced cast members, who are relatively unknown in comparison to the film’s previously announced cast.

Odekake Kozame anime film previews titular shark’s big-city adventures in main trailer

The newly announced cast members for the Odekake Kozame anime film include Toshiya Miyata, Akira Takano, and Kazuto Mokudai. Miyata plays Big Brother Salaryman, a man whom Kozame meets in the city streets. Takano plays Mr. Bartender, a man who works at a bar in the city which Kozame-chan and her friends frequent for its great drinks. Mokudai plays Mr. Host, a man who works at a host club and gets help from Kozame and her friends when he gets hungry.

The latest trailer for the film starts with Kozame journeying through a sunflower field on her way to the city before being seen on a crowded subway train. She’s then seen meeting up with her friend Anko-chan before the trailer introduces the newly announced cast members’ characters. Several other previously announced characters are also seen, including the final member of the titular shark’s trio of anthropomorphic animal friends, Usame-chan.

Kana Hanazawa is confirmed to be returning as the titular young shark Kozame-chan for the upcoming Odekake Kozame anime film. Additional cast includes Megumi Han as Anko-chan, Misaki Kuno as Usame-chan, Yuichiro Umehara as Man with a Mohawk, Natsuki Hanae as Haruto, Manaka Iwami as Sora, and Rin Kurusu as Miho. It’s unclear as of this article’s writing whether or not the latest casting announcements will be the film’s last.

Chihiro Kumano is directing the film at ENGI studios, with Hiroaki Nagashima writing its script. Ayumi Takeuchi is designing the characters, with Kisuke Koizumi serving as sound director and dugout in charge of sound production. Yoshikaki Fujisawa is composing the music, with Kadokawa producing the film and Kadokawa Animation distributing it. As of this article’s writing, the film has yet to reveal any theme song information.

The anime film will serve as the latest entry in the anime adaptation of mangaka Penguin Box’s original Odekake Kozame manga series. The manga first debuted on X (formerly Twitter) in June 2021, and was later picked up for serialization by Kadokawa and Enterbrain in their Aokishi magazine. The manga’s anime adaptation first premiered on YouTube in August 2023, ending with its 60th episode in May 2024. The series also aired on Japanese television.

