One Piece anime announces special broadcast on October 16th

Earlier this week, the official Twitter account for the One Piece anime series released a cryptic message that caught fans’ attention. The tweet contained information about a special release that will take place this coming October 16tat around 9.30 am JST.

The message also contained a warning, claiming that this upcoming broadcast is of vital importance to the fandom. Fans were urged not to miss the event that will take place this Sunday. Continue reading to learn more about the announcement and what will take place in just a couple of days.

An old One Piece film will be released this Sunday, as confirmed by the official Twitter account

Moments after the announcement, fans began bombarding the official account with questions about its meaning. Neither the message nor the image that accompanied it revealed anything about what this upcoming event will be about. Some fans took it into their own hands to investigate what will take place this Sunday and were finally able to decipher the message.

This Sunday, at 9.30 am JST, One Piece Film: Z will be broadcast for Japanese audiences to enjoy on their local TV networks. While this is a great news for the fans who were unable to see the film in theaters, the community at large was disappointed with the news.

The official Twitter account made it seem like this announcement would be something massive for the fandom. Many fans were angry that the official account would use such a scandalous announcement for the TV release of the ten-year-old movie.

What is One Piece Film: Z about?

The Straw Hats recieved helped from unlikely allies (Image via Toei Animation)

While the Straw Hat crew was in the middle of a party, they came across the body of an unconscious man floating on the sea. Luffy decided to rescue him, as he was not about to let a person drown if he could prevent it. Once the man woke up, he and Luffy had an amicable chat about the strange arm he possessed.

Sadly, once Luffy revealed that he and his friend were Pirates, the man became enraged and began attacking them. The fierce warrior was revealed to be none other than Black Arm Zephyr, a former Marine Admiral with the dream of eradicating the pirates once and for all. To accomplish this, the man stole the Dyna Stones from the Navy’s Headquarters.

These stones are considered as the Marine’s ultimate weapons, thanks to their destructive capabilities. Luffy and his friends will have to figure out Zephyr's plans to eradicate the pirates and defeat him before it is too late.

Final thoughts

Zephyr as seen in the film (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Film: Z is not one of the best movies of the franchise but it is also not the worst. The movie is perfectly enjoyable for both casual and hardcore fans of the franchise. The broadcast that will take place on October 16 will bring joy to many fans of the series who were unable to enjoy the movie when it was released.

Nonetheless, as the fandom pointed out on social media, the broadcast did not deserve such an alarming announcement. The official Twitter account for the series gave fans hope about important upcoming projects, only to crush them almost immediately. Let’s hope these kinds of announcements do not become the norm for the One Piece anime.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes