One Piece anime: Egghead arc opening theme gets leaked ahead of premiere

On Friday, December 29, the One Piece anime theme song for the upcoming Egghead story arc was leaked on various platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube. As per the X source @pewpiece, the track is titled AAAH, and it will be performed by Hiroshi Kitadani, who has provided the theme song for the One Piece anime series on numerous occasions.

The highly anticipated Egghead arc is slated to release next week. The soundtrack has been leaked a week prior, and fans can expect another set of leaked information to be released a few days before the Egghead arc debut. Let's take a look at the artist who will be providing the theme song for the upcoming arc.

One Piece anime Egghead arc leaked theme song: More about the artist

Japanese singer Hiroshi Kitadani is known for providing some of the most popular openings of One Piece. Part of JAM PROJECT, a Japanese anison band, Kitadani performed the first-ever opening theme song titled We Are!

Kitadani also sang the 15th opening theme song (titled We Go), 19th opening theme song (titled We Can), 22nd opening theme song (titled Over the Top), and the 26th opening theme song (titled Assu).

The current theme song which was leaked is titled AAAH and it will serve as the opening theme song for the Egghead arc.

One Piece anime Egghead arc release date and what to expect

The Egghead arc of the anime series will commence with episode 1086, and it is scheduled to release on January 7, 2023. The episodes will be available to an international audience on Crunchyroll. It is noteworthy to mention that the episodes will not be available for free. Fans will have to avail of the aforementioned platform’s paid services to access the latest episode.

In the upcoming arc, the anime series will shift its focus away from the Buggy-Mihawk-Crocodile alliance. It is highly anticipated since it is lore-heavy. This means a lot of elements in the show that are shrouded in mystery will slowly be revealed, and seemingly unrelated events will be connected.

Fans can also expect a ton of action-packed scenes in this story arc. Monkey D. Luffy will take on foes while showcasing his abilities in the Gear 5 form. Furthermore, members of the Straw Hat Pirates will come head-to-head with stronger enemies as they continue on their quest for the One Piece treasure.

Stay tuned for more One Piece anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.