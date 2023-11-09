One Piece anime reveals Egghead Arc release date

With One Piece anime proceeding towards the end of the Wano Country Arc, one anime leaker on X revealed that the Egghead Arc was set to start from December 3, 2023. Given that last week, the anime released Episode 1082, it can be assumed that the new arc will start with Episode 1086.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga has already begun its final saga, starting with the Egghead Arc. Fortunately, the anime has also picked up the pace and is set to start the Final Saga. With the inception of the new saga, fans can expect the anime to initiate the beginning of the end.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece's Egghead Arc set to start in December 2023

On Thursday, November 9, a One Piece leaker on X @OP_SPOILERS2023 unveiled that the upcoming Egghead Arc was set to premiere on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Given that the anime released episode 1082 last Sunday, the number of weeks that are set to pass suggests that the Egghead Arc will start with Episode 1086 of the anime. This means that the Final Saga of the anime will begin in 2023 and will continue in to the next year.

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

That said, one must remember that only 40 manga chapters have been released for the Egghead Arc till now, meaning that the anime might soon catch up to the manga, forcing the anime to take a different route so as not to surpass the manga series.

What to expect from the Egghead Arc?

One Piece's Egghead Arc will begin the final saga of the franchise and will follow Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates as they head out for a new adventure. The aftermaths of the Raid on Onigashima, Levely, and the erasure of the Lulusia Kingdom cause major shifts all across the world. With a global war imminent, the Straw Hat Pirates head into the sea and follow their Log Pose to arrive at the mysterious, futuristic island called Egghead.

Dr. Vegapunk as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

There the Straw Hat Pirates are set to encounter the super genius Dr. Vegapunk. However, around the same time, the World Government gets tipped off about Dr. Vegapunk's research into the Void Century. Therefore, they dispatch a CP0 team to Egghead to assassinate the doctor. As betrayal and intrigue engulf the island, the Marines end up sieging it. This is set to escalate the situation into an incident that will shock the world.

