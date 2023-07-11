One Piece chapter 1087 (additional spoilers): Garp's collapse brings 4 vs 1 fight to a standstill

One Piece chapter 1087 spoilers have finally arrived, giving fans insight into the events that will transpire in the upcoming chapter. The spoiler cycle for the chapter has begun which means more information about the installment will be revealed this week in the form of a full summary and raw scans.

The reputed series leaker, TalkOP, is the one behind these additional spoilers, making them much more credible. The spoilers reveal that chapter 1087 will take place on Hachinosu Island and focus on Garp's fight against Kuzan and other Blackbeard pirates, showcasing his strength.

Garp vs Kuzan comes to a halt as additional spoilers for One Piece chapter 1087 are released

One Piece chapter 1087 spoilers show Garp at an advantage while fighting against Blackbeard pirates such as Shiryu, Pizarro, Vasco Shot, and others. The fight takes place on Hachinosu Island, with the entire chapter mainly focusing on Garps' battle against the former admiral, Kuzan.

Previously, Kuzan was shown being smashed into the ground by Garp, which could be the reason for other Blackbeard pirates joining the fight. However, despite being heavily outnumbered Garp is able to hold his own against them and pose a serious threat to Blackbeard's commanders.

The spoilers also reveal that Shiryu will perform a sneak attack on Garp most likely with the help of the powers of his devil fruit, Clear-Clear Fruit, which gives him the ability to turn himself and whatever he touches invisible. Following the attack, Garp is shown smashing Shiryu into the ground with a single punch.

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1087 don't divulge into specifics of Garp's fight, but they highlight the fact that even in his old age, he can easily defeat a master swordsman and devil fruit user like Shiryu with a single punch. At the moment, the only person who can put a stop to Garp is Kuzan himself.

The spoilers show that Garp is headed towards a grim fate as chapter 1087 ends with him collapsing. However, he is not shown as being defeated as of now. The fate of Monkey D. Garp hangs in the balance right now and the upcoming chapters of One Piece will shed light on what happens to him.

Popular series leaker, Redon, has also posted brief spoilers for One Piece chapter 1087 on Twitter. The spoilers reveal that the entirety of the upcoming chapter takes place on Hachinosu Island. The chapter shows a flashback of Garp training with a younger Kuzan, with them using battleships as sandbags.

The spoilers also see Garp getting stabbed by Shiryu while defending Koby. It is unclear what Garp is defending Koby from, but Shiryu took advantage of it and snuck up on Garp with the help of his Clear-Clear Fruit and stabbed him. Garp and Kuzan are then seen punching each other's faces using haki and creating an explosion of huge magnitude.

After the huge explosion, Garp is shown laying on the ground where he tells Koby not to panic and assures him that justice will prevail. One Piece chapter 1087 will have a major impact on the story and might cause a ripple effect in the world of One Piece. Garp being defeated and captured by Blackbeard might just be the start of another war.

