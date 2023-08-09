One Piece Chapter 1090 hints tease Boa Hancock's surprising appearance

Early hints for One Piece chapter 1090 began surfacing online this week, despite the release date being several days away. Nevertheless, fans are incredibly welcoming of these leaks, which seemingly promise an exciting and engaging issue with one major surprise in the form of Boa Hancock's appearance.

While these hints aren't necessarily direct spoilers, they typically indicate what the major events fans can expect from an issue are, albeit with some interpretation needed. Many fans are interpreting the most significant of these latest hints to suggest that Boa Hancock will shockingly appear at Egghead Island.

The latest hints also seemingly set up the start of a fight involving Admiral Kizaru. Overall, fans are excited about the upcoming release despite it still being some time away.

One Piece Chapter 1090's initial hints suggest an exciting and shocking issue

As mentioned above, the most significant One Piece chapter 1090 hint currently available is about Boa Hancock's appearance in the upcoming issue. The tease comes from the Twitter user and reputable series leaker, @pewpiece (PewPiece), who posted a cover story panel of Boa Hancock feeding meat to a monkey wearing a straw hat.

With PewPiece having also tagged the chapter in the post, many fans are taking this as a hint that Hancock will appear in the issue. While it would be shocking to see her appear at Egghead Island, her love for Luffy would serve as an inspiration and a reason for her going to help him out. The world is also aware of the Egghead Island situation following the release of the latest newspaper.

PewPiece also shared another hint for One Piece chapter 1090, which focuses on its overall quality rather than teasing a specific event or appearance within. The tweet simply says that "Oda is cooking," meaning that mangaka Eiichiro Oda has written a fantastic chapter based on what PewPiece seemingly knows so far.

The third and final currently available hint for One Piece chapter 1090 comes from fellow reputable series leaker San, who shared a GIF of Admiral Kizaru using his Devil Fruit powers. Many fans are taking this to mean that the fight is set to start in the upcoming issue, with these same fans now locked in debates as to whether Zoro or Sanji will be the one fighting Kizaru.

