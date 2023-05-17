One Piece cover and color page for WSJ issue 25 leaked

Fans of One Piece will be thrilled to learn that the One Piece cover and lead color page of chapter 1084 for the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue 25 have already been leaked. The cover and color page was shared in a Twitter post by One Piece news leaker, OP_SPOILERS2023. This comes after the chapter's title, Attempted Murder of Tenryuubito, was leaked online.

The manga has become a cultural phenomenon because of its sophisticated storytelling, well-rounded characters, and epic adventures. The One Piece fanbase experiences tremendous energy as each new chapter is released, fueling fan anticipation to a fever pitch.

One Piece chapter 1084's cover page shows Luffy holding a skull with ‘KING’ engraved on its head

The cover page shows Luffy sitting on a pile of treasure, holding a skull with the word ‘KING’ engraved on its head. This could be a representation of Luffy as the pirate king. Luffy is also seen wearing a crown and holding a sword, which looks similar to the Great grade blade Luffy fools around with in the Wano arc, although it cannot be confirmed because of the design differences.

Information about the lead color spread was leaked to fans before the cover page got out. The color page depicts the series' female characters playing in the sea and having a good time. Along with the lead color page, some insights into the chapter were also revealed.

One Piece chapter 1084 will be officially available to fans on Manga Plus and Viz.com on May 22, 2023, around the world at the following timezones:

Pacific Summer Time: 8 am, May 21

Middle Summer Time: 10 am, May 21

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am, May 21

UK Summer Time: 4 pm, May 21

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, May 21

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, May 21

Philippines Time: 11 pm, May 21

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, May 22

Australian Central Summer Time: 12.30 am, May 22

On May 22, 2023, Weekly Shonen Jump will publish issue 25. Readers may anticipate more surprises and shocks as the manga's conclusion draws near. According to creator Eiichiro Oda, the plot will come to a close in four or five years. With more than 500 million copies in circulation globally, One Piece is currently the best-selling manga of all time.

Summary of chapter 1083

Chapter 1083 cover (Image Via Shueisha)

Chapter 1083 is titled The Truth Of That Day. In a flashback during the Levely, Sabo and other Revolutionary Army leaders infiltrated Mary Geoise, where they wreaked mayhem and liberated slaves. Sabo also admitted that he came into Cipher pol agents, a shadowy group working under the world government.

Sabo and Kuma were able to escape, but not before a bloody struggle with Cipher pol agents. As the chapter came to a close, Sabo informed Dragon and Ivankov that Cipher is preparing a major event that will change the fate of the world.

