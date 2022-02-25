One Piece Episode 1014 delayed, non-filler original anime episode featuring Ace, Yamato to air instead

It was recently announced that One Piece Episode 1014 would be delayed from its expected March 6 air date. In its place, an original anime episode containing extra anime-only, non-filler scenes showcasing Ace and Yamato’s friendship will air.

The Twitter community seems split on the One Piece Episode 1014 decision, with some fans celebrating the decision to focus more attention on Yamato and Ace. Others, meanwhile, are lamenting yet another delay in for “Roof Piece,” a colloquialism amongst manga fans to refer to a certain meeting of characters on the Skull Dome’s rooftop.

Follow along as this article covers the One Piece Episode 1014 delay announcement and the community reaction that ensued.

One Piece Episode 1014 delayed, Yamato and Ace episode to air instead, fans split

One Piece Episode 1014 delay: Announcement and community reaction

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 #ONEPIECE

NEW :ONE PIECE TV Anime will broadcast an original anime episode on March 6th, narrating the story between Yamato and Ace.

NEW :ONE PIECE TV Anime will broadcast an original anime episode on March 6th, narrating the story between Yamato and Ace.

The episode 1014 will also be postponed.

Twitter user and reliable One Piece leaker @Orojapan1 recently tweeted that One Piece Episode 1014 will be delayed by a week. In its place, March 6 will see an original anime episode showcasing Ace and Yamato’s story.

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 This ain't Anime Original Episode (filler) but only some parts of it are anime only scene This ain't Anime Original Episode (filler) but only some parts of it are anime only scene

@Orojapan1 stresses that the episode will not be fully filler, with only certain extended or added sections being anime-only scenes. There is a brief covering of Ace and Yamato’s relationship in the manga, but the anime team likely wanted to add more depth to this friendship.

Mark Gruner @MarkGruner4 @Orojapan1 Of course they're delaying roof piece AGAIN lmao, this anime is a joke I swear. @Orojapan1 Of course they're delaying roof piece AGAIN lmao, this anime is a joke I swear.

While some are celebrating the decision to focus more time on Yamato and Ace, others are lamenting One Piece Episode 1014’s delay. In particular, fans are referencing the colloquially referred to “Roof Piece,” a battle sequence between seven certain characters on the Skull Dome’s rooftop.

ko @monyujaecheri @Orojapan1 IDGAF about your opinions on FILLERS THIS IS AN ACE FULL EPISODE @Orojapan1 IDGAF about your opinions on FILLERS THIS IS AN ACE FULL EPISODE

Interestingly enough, only manga fans and those anime fans who spoiled themselves would be in a position to be upset about the delay from that stance. This would lead one to assume that many of the fans responding positively are those anime fans who stick with weekly episodes and don’t spoil themselves.

In that sense, it seems the anime’s target audience is inherently reacting more positively. In comparison, this inference makes sense for those who don’t know what’s coming to be more open and receptive to the delay.

The Izgua Man @IzguaT @Orojapan1 THAT'S what I have been looking for, more Ace content !! (hopefully an extended Ace vs Yamato too) @Orojapan1 THAT'S what I have been looking for, more Ace content !! (hopefully an extended Ace vs Yamato too) https://t.co/ibsmYtXOAB

Other fans, however, are confused about the type of episode that is being announced. Essentially, the Ace/Yamato feature episode will be based on a scene that is roughly three pages of the manga. That is to say, Ace and Yamato’s knowing each other and becoming friends is, in fact, canonical to the story.

Chaden @Chaden04590517

What's so special about it that it wouldn't be considered a normal episode? @Orojapan1 So a normal one piece episode?What's so special about it that it wouldn't be considered a normal episode? @Orojapan1 So a normal one piece episode?What's so special about it that it wouldn't be considered a normal episode?

However, the anime adaptation team is choosing to add new, anime-original scenes to this meeting to stretch the adaptation to a whole episode. While these new scenes technically aren’t canon to the source material, some fans believe they are part of the canon.

Wrapping up

YoRHa 9z @YoRHa_9z @Gingerandsoul @Orojapan1 Think about it like this. It’s a actual scene in the manga, but only like 3 pages. There are turning those pages into a hybrid canon-filler episode from what it sounds like. From what it sounds like, they will be adding scenes to flesh out there friendship and bond @Gingerandsoul @Orojapan1 Think about it like this. It’s a actual scene in the manga, but only like 3 pages. There are turning those pages into a hybrid canon-filler episode from what it sounds like. From what it sounds like, they will be adding scenes to flesh out there friendship and bond

While some fans are upset about the One Piece Episode 1014 delay, others welcome the opportunity to see more of Ace and Yamato’s relationship. Additionally, the loyal anime watchers seem to be unperturbed by the episode's delay.

Even more, fans are downright confused about the nature of the episode. While the concept of a hybrid, canon/filler episode can be confusing, these confused fans at least don’t seem inherently turned off by the episode.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series' 25th anniversary progresses.

