One Piece Episode 999: Jinbe and Robin team up, Luffy sets his sights on the rooftop, and more

One Piece episode 999 was released tonight after much anticipation, providing fans with a delightful experience. This was despite the fact that the majority of the episode had been set up for a while.

One Piece episode 999, the penultimate episode to the long awaited number 1000, was a great episode which fans loved. Let’s dive into it and breakdown what happened during One Piece episode 999.

One Piece Episode 999: An in-depth breakdown of the penultimate episode

Opening scenes

After the One Piece episode 999 opening theme and 998 recap, fans saw Nami thanking Franky and Usopp for saving her from Big Mom. Carrot also appeared, and fans saw Jinbe and Robin commenting on what others have gotten into. Jinbe asked Robin for a hand, to which she obliged.

The episode then cut to Chopper and Usopp inside the Brachiotank, currently being manhandled by the Numbers. The Numbers is a drunken group of failed giant experiment subjects from Punk Hazard, apparently comparable in size to Oars.

Although Chopper and Usopp escape temporarily, their retaliation attempt fails and they end up getting recaptured.

Finally, fans saw Yamato being chased and ultimately cornered by Ulti, getting threatened with a severe beating and being taken back to Kaido. Yamato issue a threat back, and said she’ll just have to go through Ulti. Yamato successfully does this with a Thunder Bagua and enters the main battleground area.

Yamato and Momonosuke meet

The middle section of the One Piece episode 999 mainly dealt with Yamato meeting, and becoming responsible for Shinobu and Momonosuke. Fans saw Momo crying with Shinobu, comforting him saying she’ll protect him with her life if necessary.

Yamato then entered the fray, and initially got accused of being an enemy by the two.

After some brief arguing, Luffy came in and told Shinobu and Momonosuke to trust Yamato. Luffy actually went as far as to say they’ll definitely be safer with Yamato than without.

Luffy refered to Yamato with male pronouns throughout the scene, which was then topped off by Yamato introducing herself as Kozuki Oden.

A very funny anime-only scene was added into One Piece episode 999 at this point, where both Shinobu and Momo muttered Oden’s name with awe as they looked at Yamato.

Reality then settled in, with Momo exclaiming that she has breasts and horns, and therefore, cannot be his father. Shinobu then called Yamato an enemy and escaped with a smoke bomb.

Boss Hyogoro as seen in the One Piece anime's Wano arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

The smoke transitioned into a quick scene with Boss Hyogoro and some Rebellion force soldiers. They complained that the enemy was too vast, and fighting small fries on the front line would do nothing. Hyogoro said they should go take the Tobi Roppo’s heads, explaining that even if they couldn't win, they would be able to stall them.

Franky’s proclamation, and debut of a new Straw Hat tag team

Starting off the final act of One Piece episode 999, the anime returned to Big Mom, Franky, Brook, Nami, and Carrot. Big Mom woke up and was clearly about to lose herself to her anger. Franky and Brook calmly complained that she finally woke up as the Emperor of the Sea, commenting on how unique the Straw Hat crew was.

Frankly proudly proclaimed himself a rare and strong cyborg, before Nami warned him to run. Franky pondered why they would run from a Yonko, when their Captain would become the King of the Pirates.

Fans then saw Franky prep a Franky Radical Beam at Big Mom’s way until the Numbers showed up with Brachiotank in hand.

Upon realizing the Brachiotank was captured, Franky redirected his beam to the reddish-colored giant holding it. The Giant dropped the tank, but Big Mom then teased Franky by saying he wanted that to go to her. Raising her sword, Napoleon, high over Franky, it seemed everything was going to be over for the fan-favourite shipwright.

Suddenly, Jinbe appeared and hit Big Mom with a 'Fishman Karate' shoulder throw. It sent Big Mom flying, which Robin’s Mil Fleur Delphinium translated into rolling as Big Mom rolled right out of the Banquet Hall.

The two laughed at their success and spoke about how Big Mom would return angrier than before. Post which they went off to reunite with their crew.

Final scenes

The General Franky mech, also called the Iron Pirate, as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Franky thanked Jinbe and Robin for the assist before calling up the recently freed Chopper and Usopp. He asked them to remember the promise they made about the Iron Pirate, before telling them it’s time to combine.

Fans then saw a shot of the General Franky mech’s eye followed by an invigorated and excited Usopp and Chopper.

Finally, One Piece episode 999 approacheed its end by checking back in on Luffy. The scene saw the future Pirate King staring up intently through the hole in the Onigashima dome.

There's also a shot of the Akazaya Nine versus Dragon Kaido, followed up by the scene in which blue and green sparks could be flying in the sky through the hole. Luffy then asked Kin’emon to wait for him, which brought One Piece episode 999 to a close.

Final thoughts

One Piece episode 999 was a fantastic episode with great pacing that kept viewers engaged even with minimally exciting content.

Considering most of One Piece episode 999 was a setup for the next episode, fans should be happy it still boasted of such high quality and memorable moments. The team at Toei did a great job translating the corresponding manga chapters into anime form, and with the voice acting being as fantastic as it always is.

Overall, One Piece episode 999 was a memorable and engaging setup episode. While sparing in action, it was able to keep viewers engaged via a great adaptation and super production value.

