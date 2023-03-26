The One Piece fandom is one of the most active anime communities, producing a lot of fan-related stuff like memes, analysis of recent episodes, discussions of competing ideas, etc. As is the case of any otaku community, it is common for one anime fanbase to criticize other popular series while expressing their thoughts on the franchise they admire.

Recently, the One Piece fanbase has claimed that the strongest hero among the big three anime, namely Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece, is Luffy. One Twitter user, @Geo_AW, stated that there is a misconception that the Straw Hats' captain is the weaker of than Naruto and Ichigo, further adding that people must learn to recognize brilliance. Unsurprisingly, this tweet is creating waves on Twitter, resulting in a divide in opinions among the three fandoms.

Geo @Geo_AW I hate this idea that luffy is the weakest outta the big 3 MC’s, luffy’s working naruto and ichigo y’all gone learn to respect greatness twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I hate this idea that luffy is the weakest outta the big 3 MC’s, luffy’s working naruto and ichigo y’all gone learn to respect greatness twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HgpJx8p0AB

All of this started on March 25, 2023, when a One Piece fan @Geo_AW wrote on Twitter that he disliked the idea that some people consider Luffy to be the weakest of the three main characters, with Ichigo and Naruto being the other two, and that people should acknowledge the greatness of Luffy.

The user further tweeted that since neither Ichigo nor Naruto had Haki, their ghost ability and chakra power were useless against Luffy.

This sparked a heated discussion among the followers of the three main anime series. Bleach fans think that Luffy won't survive under Ichigo's spiritual pressure. One person asserted that the spiritual pressure would be stronger than the Conqueror's Haki, while another One Piece fan responded by saying that Doflomingo's Conqueror's Haki would knock out Yhwach.

Another Bleach fan said that since Ichigo does not receive any benefits in the form of Haki power, they would not grant Luffy any spiritual abilities either. As a result, Luffy would not be able to see Ichigo in his soul form, which would provide an easy leeway for Ichigo to harm the Straw Hats' captain.

Mister BK @Misterbk67 @Geo_AW Without haki you can hurt luffy with blades. Ichigo could hurt him with ease. Luffy can’t touch or even see ichigo. That’s the difference we’re not giving luffy the ability to seek souls or attack them. Same way Ichigo isn’t getting haki. Naruto can fight but loses to Ichigo. @Geo_AW Without haki you can hurt luffy with blades. Ichigo could hurt him with ease. Luffy can’t touch or even see ichigo. That’s the difference we’re not giving luffy the ability to seek souls or attack them. Same way Ichigo isn’t getting haki. Naruto can fight but loses to Ichigo.

However, another One Piece fan said that he couldn't imagine Luffy losing because of his incredible toughness and use of the mystical zoan power Nika fruit. According to them, Luffy can only be beaten if he himself gives up on the fight.

Fans of Naruto also participated in the discussion, where one fan said that while Luffy couldn't split the moon in half, Naruto could. One fan argued in favor of both Ichigo and Naruto. They said that while the former has the most hybrid form and is a god, the latter has nature's energy and can defeat Luffy with ease because of the might of the Six Paths of Sages.

Among the heavy discussions, several other fans of Eiichiro Oda's series took the opportunity to make hilarious comments about Naruto and Bleach. While their memes made fun of the situation, they remain grounded in their opinions.

ayman @aymanalnzi @Geo_AW Luffy solos fiction and laughs while doing it @Geo_AW Luffy solos fiction and laughs while doing it https://t.co/DGoPHVJmSw

The argument between One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach supporters is unlikely to end any time soon because each side is adamant about the superiority of the main characters and the series. While fans of Naruto and Bleach contend that their universes are greater and more entertaining to watch, some One Piece fans say that their show has a larger fanbase and unique power system.

Readers of Eiichiro Oda's series may catch up on the most current developments in the Egghead Island arc on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, MangaPlus, and Viz Media. Netflix and Crunchyroll both broadcast the Toei-produced anime series.

