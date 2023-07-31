One Piece Gear 5 promotion in Japan puts every other anime to shame

One Piece Gear 5 has been the topic of discussion among fans, and the entire community is raging over the series’ promotion for the upcoming episode. In what seems to be a train station in Japan, screens were set up to promote One Piece Gear 5 and show fans glimpses of the upcoming transformation that has been featured in the manga. Luffy’s new form will be revealed in episode 1071 of the series, which is set to release on August 6, 2023.

The reason why the series promoted the upcoming episode to this extent is due to the importance of the event in the overall storyline. In the upcoming episode, Luffy’s Gear 5 is not just a transformation, but also serves as an important plot point. Things will no longer be the same as our beloved protagonist goes all out against Kaido in the upcoming episode, which will also conclude the Wano Country arc.

Disclaimer: The final section of the article contains massive spoilers surrounding One Piece Gear 5.

One Piece Gear 5 promotion in Japan impresses fans across the globe

In the said video, large panels of LED screens were set up on the walls of a train station that essentially gave fans a recap of all the transformations - Gear 2, Gear 3, Gear 4, and its sub-forms -- Boundman, Tankman, and Snakeman -- and finally, Gear 5. The video also featured a few panels from the manga when Luffy underwent this transformation, which was teased in the latest episode.

One Piece Gear 5: An overview of the transformation

One Piece Gear 5 is a transformation that took place when Monkey D. Luffy awakened his Gomu Gomu no Mi Devil Fruit. The reason why fans are incredibly excited is the powers that come with this awakening.

In the manga, it allowed Luffy to manipulate his surroundings to the way he wanted, while having enhanced speed, strength, and flexibility. As stated by Zunesha, Luffy’s heartbeat has a rhythmic beat to it, which was described as the Drums of Liberation.

Luffy not only defeated Kaido but also came out nearly unscathed. His durability in this state is incredible as the latter’s Bolo Breath barely managed to scratch him. During this fight, Luffy also managed to manipulate the properties of his surroundings. He managed to make the ground more rubbery, which saved him from getting hurt.

Furthermore, Gear 5 in One Piece allowed Luffy to use impressive techniques, such as the Gomu Gomu no Gigant. It resembles his Gear 3, but its effect can be seen on the entire body, making him a giant.

The most notable technique of all is the Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun, which is a modified version of the Gomu Gomu no King Kong Gun. Luffy inflated his fist to a size comparable to Onigashima while fusing Haoshoku and Busoshoku Haki.

He swung his fist with the intention of striking but didn’t make contact. The imbued Haki caused large-scale devastation. With such an amazing set of powers, it is no surprise to see the entire fanbase is aching to see the next episode.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.