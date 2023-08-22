One Piece Live-Action creator shares first look at Shanks' ship

Netflix's One Piece Live-Action series is set to premiere on August 31, 2023, much to the hype and anticipation of fans worldwide. With less than 11 days remaining to the release, Steven Maeda, the showrunner of the series, shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account the first look of Shanks' former ship.

In his tweet, Maeda gave fans the first look at Shanks' former ship, which was featured during the Red Hair Pirates' arrival in Foosha Village. The ship holds the distinction of being the very first pirate ship introduced in the One Piece series.

Some fans believe this might be Shanks' current ship, Red Force. Maeda announced in his tweet that he'll be posting his personal behind-the-scenes photos from the One Piece Live-Action series every day until its release.

The first look at Shanks' ship in One Piece Live-Action revealed by showrunner Steven Maeda

Expand Tweet

With the release of Netflix's highly anticipated One Piece Live-Action right around the corner, Steven Maeda has decided to hype fans up by releasing his personal behind-the-scenes photos from the production of the series every day until launch.

For the first day, Maeda decided to give fans a glimpse of Red Hair Shanks' former ship. The Red Hair Pirates were seen with a ship like that when they first arrived in Foosha Village. It appears to be a regular pirate ship with noteworthy features, but it holds significance as being the first ship that was introduced in One Piece.

Expand Tweet

On X, some fans believe the picture revealed by the showrunner is of Shanks' current ship, Red Force. This ship was first seen approaching Moby Dick when Shanks met with Whitebeard. Following that, the Red Hair Pirates were aboard the Red Force when they arrived in the battle of Marineford.

This speculation holds some merit as the ship's figurehead looks similar to that of Red Force, with the ship appearing bigger than Shanks' former one. However, it makes more sense story-wise for the ship in question to be Shanks' old vessel because One Piece Live-Action aims to tell Luffy's story from the beginning, i.e., from the Foosha Village.

Expand Tweet

Luffy met Red Hair Shanks in Foosha Village ten years before his journey of being a pirate. Thus, it is more likely that Shanks' former ship will be the one to make an appearance in the upcoming live-action series. We can't rule out the possibility that some changes have been made to the story, and Red Force has been canonically made to be Shanks' ship of choice since the beginning.

It is uncertain for now whether the ship in Maeda's picture is Shanks' former ship or his current one. However, one thing is certain: this new reveal has reinvigorated hype among fans. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see more exciting behind-the-scenes pictures of the One-Piece Live Action series in the coming days.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.