The latest One Piece SBS debunks rumor about Zoro’s lineage

The recent One Piece SBS has been revealed, along with some major revelations about Zoro’s family.

For a while now, some fans speculated that Zoro’s possible ties to Wano Country. His uncanny resemblance to Shimotsuki Ushimaru led people to believe they are related. When the latter finally made a physical appearance in the manga (albeit in a flashback), it only fueled the flames.

However, the recent One Piece SBS has refuted this popular theory. One of Oda’s readers asked him this question, to which he responded with a definite answer. All of this information is available from ScotchInformer and recent 4chan leaks, with translations from the Library of Ohara.

Zoro is not related to Ushimaru, according to the recent One Piece SBS

One Piece SBS Volume 101 was leaked a short while ago. It contains some very important details regarding Zoro's lineage. When directly asked by a loyal reader, Oda gave a very firm response. Here is what he said in the latest One Piece SBS, according to Volume 101 leaks.

Oda explains the relationship between Zoro and Ushimaru

Readers can always send questions to Oda, who may answer them in his special column. The leaked scans for One Piece SBS Volume 101 touch upon the relationship between Roronoa Zoro and Shimotsuki Ushimaru.

Below is a very rough translation of the question:

"Lord Oda Eiichiro, I have read chapter 1024 and am deeply intrigued. Is the person who calls himself "so and so" the father of Mr. Zoro?"

Oda went on to explain what happened after Oden's death, in regards to Ushimaru and his recent activities. The author states that such events may not even be mentioned in the manga. He might as well do it in the One Piece SBS.

According to Oda, Ushimaru is not the father of Zoro. He does note that both characters look very similar. Whether this will be explored further is currently unknown. Oda may or may not draw a lineage tree of the Shimotsuki clan. He ends the discussion by stating he doesn't know.

A clarification on Daimyos

Back in Chapter 1024, Kaidou forced Yamato to survive in a cave with starving warriors. In a surprising act of generosity, they let Yamato have the last meal. These were the three remaining Daimyos of Wano Country, who were imprisoned after Oden's death.

In response to the above question, Oda states that he has no intentions of revealing their names in the manga. Instead, he formally introduced them in the recent One Piece SBS:

Daimyo of Ringo : Shimotsuki Ushimaru

: Shimotsuki Ushimaru Daimyo of Kibi : Fugetsu Omusibi

: Fugetsu Omusibi Daimyo of Udon: Uzuki Tenpura

There was supposed to be a scene where Onimaru would steal back Shunsui from Zoro, long before the Onigashima raid. However, Onimaru would appear shocked by Zoro's physical resemblance to Ushimaru. Oda decided to remove this scene, as it would've been confusing to the readers.

What’s the explanation for them sharing physical traits?

One Piece is about inherited wills, which means characters can look similar but not be related. The most famous cases are Luffy and Roger, who both share a dream to live freely in the world. Perhaps the same applies to Zoro and Ushimaru, who both have strong wills in regards to their swordsmanship.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul