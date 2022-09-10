One Piece is being turned into a 21,540-page book for only 50 readers

JBE Books recently announced a limited edition One Piece book titled ONEPIECE, which contains every chapter the manga has released. This book contains 21,450 pages which will be numbered and signed by the artist. This is a limited edition piece, and only 50 copies will be produced for the consumers to buy. This piece is created by Ilan Manouach, who is a famous conceptual artist and has an interest in postdigital comic books.

This book is priced at 1,900 Euros, and fans can place an order on the website mentioned above. Let’s take a look at some of the technical details and product specifications of this One Piece book.

One Piece book: Additional information and product specification

A screengrab of the website showing that the first five copies of the One Piece book have already been booked (Image via JBE Books)

At the time of writing, the first five signed and numbered copies had already been booked by various clients. The spine of this book is 31.5 inches and also happens to be the largest book in the world so far. The size specifications of the book are as follows

Page Length: 18.5 cm (7 inches)

Page width: 12 cm (4.5 inches)

Spine length: 80 cm (31.5 inches)

Product weight: 17 kilograms (36 lb)

The ONEPIECE book’s binding was done by Elise Maio, a paper designer, and bookbinder. She studied space design and received her Master’s degree in Book and Paper Design Studio at ENSAV La Cambre in Brussels. It is important to note that the book’s 1,900 Euro price tag does not include shipping. One would have to request information regarding the cost of shipping by writing an email to [email protected]

More about the artist behind the book

Ilan Manouach (Image via Aalto)

The artist responsible for the 21,450-page One Piece book is Ilan Manouach. He is a conceptual artist who has a keen interest in comic books. He is a music composer and publisher who has also worked on commissions for newspapers like The New York Times. He has also completed a Ph.D. in comic book epistemology.

He is also the founder of Echo Chamber, a non-profit organization aiming to produce, document, and fund radical artistic practices in contemporary comics. This organization is based out of Brussel and has supported the creation of the ONEPIECE book.

More about JBE Books

JBE stands for Jean Boite Editions, a publisher in Paris, France. This company publishes books within disciplines such as humanities and arts. The publishers collaborate with unique artists across the globe to create astonishing books.

