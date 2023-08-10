One Piece manga to take yet another break as per chapter 1090 leaks

As seen in the recent One Piece chapters, upon arriving on Egghead Island, Luffy, Zoro, and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates got involved in the World Government's attempt to murder Dr Vegapunk. Moreover, York, one of the scientist's satellite bodies, was trying to sell out Vegapunk's head in exchange for a place among Mary Geoise's Celestial Dragons.

Still, the Straw Hats overpowered York and took her hostage. The first leaks of chapter 1090, planned for Monday, August 21, 2023, are already circulating.

With the Egghead Incident about to reach its climax, fans are eager to know what happens next. Unfortunately, the spoilers brought bad news, as they revealed that the manga will go on break next week.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1090.

After chapter 1090, One Piece will be on break once again

While the information about chapter 1090's content is still rather incomplete, the released leaks are clear regarding the one-week break after the aforementioned issue. The subsequent manga installment will be postponed, with the new official schedule being as follows:

Weekly Shonen Jump issue #38 - Will contain One Piece chapter 1090. Spoilers are already circulating, and the official release is scheduled on August 21, 2023.

- Will contain One Piece chapter 1090. Spoilers are already circulating, and the official release is scheduled on August 21, 2023. Weekly Shonen Jump issue #39 - One Piece will be on hiatus.

- One Piece will be on hiatus. Weekly Shonen Jump issue #40 - Will contain One Piece chapter 1091. Spoilers are expected around August 28, 2023, with the official release scheduled for September 4, 2023.

Fans of the franchise are now everything but happy, as the series recently underwent a one-month-long break due to the story's creator Eiichiro Oda taking surgery to correct astigmatism, which was interfering with his work.

While all readers have voiced their concern about the mangaka's health, even advising him to take all the time necessary to fully recover, the prolonged hiatus wasn't easy to go through. In addition, the series has also been subject to the typical Weekly Shonen Jump's mid-August break.

With the news of another incoming hiatus, the series will release only five manga chapters within three months, i.e., June, July, and August 2023. Unsurprisingly, fans are expressing their discontent with the further slowdown of the storytelling.

Why is the One Piece manga taking a new break?

While unpleasant, the news of an additional hiatus shouldn't come as unexpected, as Eiichiro Oda had already informed readers that his release schedule in August might be chaotic. This is due to Oda's involvement as an executive producer for the One Piece live-action show, which will premiere on Netflix on August 31, 2023.

As such, the hiatus is likely Oda's commitment to work on some last-minute stuff related to Netflix's upcoming show. The author already declared that once the live-action is released, the weekly serialization will restart routinely, with no more sudden breaks.

Admittedly, Eiichiro Oda submits himself to an insane workload, which forces him to take temporary breaks. Otherwise, he wouldn't be able to guarantee the manga's quality and would risk endangering his health.

After all these years of serialization, Oda wants to give his best to fulfill the immense narrative potential he crafted. He can't afford to disappoint his dedicated fans, and he doesn't want to. While readers may understandably be disappointed by the manga's additional hiatus, their passion for Oda's beautiful story won't decline.

With thrilling revelations, heated fights, and fascinating worldbuilding, One Piece has kept millions of fans engaged since 1997. As the series recently entered its endgame, all its subplots and storylines, starting with the Egghead Incident, are about to be developed. It's just a matter of time before fans have all the answers they crave.

