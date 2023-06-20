One Piece Live Action: Release date, cast, and everything else you need to know

The recent Netflix TUDUM disclosed many details about the incoming live-action adaptation of One Piece. The event unveiled the show's release date and even dropped a teaser trailer, allowing fans to get a feel of how the transposition will look.

It's not easy to turn a shonen series into a TV show, especially when the subject is Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking franchise. Netflix should be well aware that, with One Piece's immense popularity, fans have high expectations for the manga's real-life adaptation.

A testament to this, the live-action's trailer has totaled 4.6 million views on Netflix's Youtube account and is going to surpass the 30 million clicks on the network's official Twitter.

Every available information about Netflix's One Piece Live Action

A quick overview

One Piece Netflix Live Action Season 1 Episode Titles



'Worst in the East' could be the title of the last Episode. Chapter 96 (The Meaniest/Worst Man in the East) is first chapter of Loguetown Arc & Shanks&Mihawk Reunion.

First announced in 2017, the real-life adaptation of One Piece is produced by Tomorrow Studios and will air on Netflix. Steven Maeda and Matt Owens are the writers and executive producers. Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and, unbelievable but true, Eiichiro Oda are executive producers too.

Netflix promotes One Piece's TV show as:

"A live-action pirate adventure story based on the bestselling manga by Eiichiro Oda."

The series will be available on Netflix starting on August 31, 2023. It consists of one season formed of eight episodes, each expected to last around one hour. The adaptation will recount the events of the East Blue Saga, the first portion of One Piece's story. If the show is successful, the subsequent arcs may be transposed as well.

The cast of One Piece Live Action

Straw Hat Cast react to the One Piece Live Action Trailer!

Straw Hat Cast react to the One Piece Live Action Trailer!

The undisputed stars of the live-action are the actors playing Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Sanji Vinsmoke, and Usopp, i.e., the five original members of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The cast also features all the other individuals that appeared in the East Blue Saga, including Shanks and Dracule Mihawk. Below is a list of the major characters featured in the adaptation, among which the corresponding actor is already known.

Monkey D. Luffy - Played by Iñaki Godoy

- Played by Iñaki Godoy Monkey D. Luffy (child) - Played by Colton Osori

- Played by Colton Osori Roronoa Zoro - Played by Mackenyu Arata

- Played by Mackenyu Arata Roronoa Zoro (child) - Played by Maximilian Lee Piazza

- Played by Maximilian Lee Piazza Nami - Played by Emily Rudd

- Played by Emily Rudd Sanji Vinsmoke - Played by Taz Skylar

- Played by Taz Skylar Usopp - Played by Jacob Romero Gibson

- Played by Jacob Romero Gibson Shanks - Played by Peter Gadiot

- Played by Peter Gadiot Dracule Mihawk - Played by Steven John Ward

- Played by Steven John Ward Monkey D. Garp - Played by Vincent Reagan

- Played by Vincent Reagan Koby - Played by Morgan Davies

- Played by Morgan Davies Helmeppo - Played by Aidan Scott

- Played by Aidan Scott Buggy - Played by Jeff Ward

- Played by Jeff Ward Arlong - Played by McKinley Belcher III

- Played by McKinley Belcher III Don Krieg - Played by Milton Schorr

- Played by Milton Schorr Kuro/Klahadore - Played by Alexander Maniatis

- Played by Alexander Maniatis Ax Hand Morgan - Played by Langley Kirkwood

- Played by Langley Kirkwood Koushiro - Played by Nathan Castle

- Played by Nathan Castle Kuina - Played by Audrey Cymone

- Played by Audrey Cymone Bell-mère - Played by Genna Galloway

- Played by Genna Galloway Zeff - Played by Craig Fairbrass

- Played by Craig Fairbrass Kaya - Played by Celeste Loots

- Played by Celeste Loots Banchina - Played by Grainger Chantè

Is Oda involved in the live-action?

"The live-action version is something we've been working on behind the scenes even while making [One Piece Film] Red and [One Piece] Stampede," Oda said.



"The live-action version is something we've been working on behind the scenes even while making [One Piece Film] Red and [One Piece] Stampede," Oda said.

Understandably, One Piece fans are worried that the live-action may betray the spirit of the series, which is a unique blend of comedy and epicness. However, the risk should be averted as Eiichiro Oda has been personally involved in the project since the beginning of the production.

The author of One Piece allegedly put a precondition for his cooperation: the live-action had to be faithful to the original series. It seems that Netflix appeased him, promising him that the show would not be launched until he was satisfied.

Concerning the adaptation and his involvement with it, Oda declared:

"I think this is the last chance to bring One Piece around the world. If we do, I want to be able to supervise things while I’m still active."

Will the live-action be faithful to the original One Piece series?

One Piece: Live-Action vs. Anime

What do you think of the Netflix adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's epic series?

Oda's prerequisite that the live-action must be a high-quality product doesn't mean that the adaptation will be a perfect replica of One Piece's manga and anime. Most likely, the TV show will take some artistic liberties. While this may disappoint the most integralist fans, it will not necessarily be bad.

Based on the trailer, the show did make some changes. Usopp doesn't have his elongated nose, Sanji's eyebrow is not curled, and Luffy doesn't seem to have his scar under his left eye. However, this may be because the scenes featured in the clip date back to one year ago.

It's highly possible that these and other details have been fixed in post-production. Thus, the second trailer will be much more indicative than the first one, which was more like a teaser. Looking forward, it should be noted that the show features some interesting gems.

Rebaone Kgosimore has revealed on his CV he will be playing the former Mr. 7 that was killed by Zoro in the One Piece Live Action

At times, the Straw Hats, especially Luffy and Usopp, wear special outfits inspired by Eiichiro Oda's cover drawings. Moreover, the adaptation shows the fight between Zoro and Mr 7, an event that the manga didn't show directly but only mentioned.

Given Zoro's notable fame as a powerful bounty hunter, Mr 7 was sent to recruit him on behalf of the Baroque Works. However, Zoro refused, saying that he would only join the organization if they made him the boss. This was due to the green-haired swordsman's attitude as a natural-born Conqueror's Haki user.

Mr 7 tried to forcefully recruit the "Pirate Hunter," but Zoro easily beat and killed him in the ensuing fight. The live-action will fully show this battle, probably as part of Zoro's flashback. Interestingly, the TV show depicts Mr 7's appearance exactly like Oda designed in one of his SBS.

I will be forever thankful to Netflix for adapting some of the Straw Hats' outfits in One Piece Live Action based on Oda's covers....

Another nice touch is the short exchange of words between Luffy and Zoro in the teaser, as the former enthusiastically claimed that all great fighters must call out their finishing moves, but the latter denied the idea. This brief scene was a nice binding element between typical anime humor and a more Western-like comedy.

The care was also evident in the scene where Zoro showcased his Three Sword Style but fought using the blunt edge of the blades to fulfill Luffy's request not to kill the enemies they were confronting. Likewise, the dog-shaped figurehead of Garp's ship and the gigantography of Ax Hand Morgan in the Marine Base are absolutely satisfying.

In summation, is One Piece live-action worth watching?

Release Date: 31 August 2023

Zoro vs Mr 7 in One Piece Live Action

So far, much is still undiscovered, but this attention to detail, which is likely a result of One Piece author Eiichiro Oda's involvement as an executive producer for the show, promises well. After the disclosures from Netflix TUDUM, the hype for the adaptation is skyrocketing.

The fandom is divided between those who can't wait to see the show and those who reject it regardless. What's for sure, the live-action is a great chance not only for Netflix but for the entire One Piece franchise, too, allowing the series to reach an even greater audience.

