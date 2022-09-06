One Punch Man creator shares information on new mystery anime project

The One Punch Man community has come to life on Twitter after a few weeks. The mangaka of this series uploaded a few cryptic tweets on September 6, 2022, which left the community slightly confused about the current project he is working on. This is because the manga is on a break, and Murata sensei hasn't been providing any concrete updates about the manga.

Murata sensei announced that the manga would take a month's break since he needed rest. However, the mangaka provided information about another project he has been working on over the past few days. The first update came three days ago, leaving the entire fanbase wondering whether Murata sensei is working on season 3 of One Punch Man.

Let's take a look at his latest update on Twitter.

One Punch Man: Yusuke Murata shares an update on Twitter about his latest animation project

It is important to note that the tweets uploaded by Murata don't have a clear indication of what his current project is. While fans speculate it to be the third season of One Punch Man, that may not be the case. The latest tweet has been mentioned below.

The first update was provided about two weeks after Murata sensei announced that the manga would go on a break. On September 6, 2022, he uploaded another tweet that mentioned that he would be working on the content required for a meeting to be held at 15.00 JST the same day. Following that, he mentioned that he would start working on the animation. This is slightly cryptic because fans don't know the context of the "animation."

A ton of fans are excited for One Punch Man season 3. Since the second season did not perform well, fans are assuming that Murata sensei himself is working on the project. Related speculations rose when he mentioned that he was preparing the storyboards for the animation. However, it is unlikely that he is working on the anime's third season.

The tweets may be updates on the independent animation projects that he works on from time to time. For example, almost one year ago, Murata sensei uploaded a short animated video he undertook as an independent project. This independent project was titled "Go! Saitama" and was uploaded on September 23, 2021.

It's difficult to say how long it will take for Murata to complete his independent animated project, but fans can expect something like the one he uploaded one year ago. Since the recent tweets are pretty cryptic, fans must await further announcements that will provide more clarity concerning the current project he is working on.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

