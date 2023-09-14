One Punch Man creator shares update on Chapter 192

One Punch Man fans had been highly anticipating the release of chapter 192 when series mangaka Yusuke Murata shared an update on the upcoming manga release. The manga creator revealed that he intended to submit the manuscript for the next chapter today, a week prior to the chapter's release.

One Punch Man follows the story of Saitama, a former office worker, who became a hero as a hobby. For three years, he trained his body to become unmatched. With that, he was able to defeat any foe with a single punch. However, given the lack of strong opponents, he was left bored. That's when he happens to run into Genos, and becomes his mentor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man mangaka reveals the work progress of chapter 192

Screenshot of One-Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

On the morning of Thursday, September 14, One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata decided to update his fans about his manga's next chapter. As evident from the tweet, the mangaka was planning to finish working on the manga's upcoming chapter today and submit the manuscript to the series/magazine editors.

If everything were to go as planned, One Punch Man Chapter 192 will most likely be released, as per schedule, on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Saitama as seen in One-Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Additionally, the manga creator added that if there was enough time, he would also try and finish the manuscript of the Eyeshield 21 one-shot manga. The manga began its serialization in 2002, and as part of its 21st anniversary, it is set to release a one-shot manga to commemorate the occasion.

What to expect from One-Punch Man chapter 192?

Superalloy Darkshine as seen in One-Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

One-Punch Man chapter 192 will most likely see Superalloy Darkshine transfer to the Neo Heroes. As per the original webcomic, Superalloy Darkshine joins the Neo Heroes as a staff member. Therefore, the upcoming manga chapter could focus on him. Given that, Wild Emperor, Sekingar, and Metal Bat were asked to go to Neo Heroes as part of their mission, it is to be expected that Superalloy Darkshine will also make the switch following Sitch's commands.

It is also possible that, the upcoming chapter may also focus on King or Garou. Given that King had arrived at Bang's dojo to train, the upcoming chapter may show him starting his training sessions. There is also a chance that fans may see Garou working at his part-time job. With that, he could possibly run into someone.

