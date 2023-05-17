One Punch Man new cover art hints at a most unlikely coalition

With One Punch Man volume 28 set to be released on Friday, June 2, 2023, the manga series' publishing company Shueisha revealed the cover art for the upcoming manga volume. The manga cover art features the unlikely coalition of Genos and Tatsumaki.

One Punch Man, created by ONE for the webcomic and illustrated for manga by Yusuke Murata, follows the story of Saitama, a Z-city hero who trained for three years to become strong enough to beat any opponent with a single punch. Due to this, he got bored of fighting villains.

One Punch Man volume 28 cover art features Genos and Tatsumaki

With the One Punch Man manga set to release volume 28 on Friday, June 2, 2023, the publishing company Shueisha revealed the cover art for the upcoming volume. The cover art features the unlikely duo of "Demon Cyborg" Genos and "The Tornado of Terror" Tatsumaki.

The manga volume is set to have six chapters, from 138 to 143. Considering that Genos and Tatsumaki have next to no interactions in those chapters, it can be said that the two characters are featured in cover art because they have been shipped with each other in the past due to the events that occurred in the previous volume.

How fans reacted to the new cover art

Isaac @ItzIbj @Everything_OPM Omg Murata cooked with this cover 🤯 @Everything_OPM Omg Murata cooked with this cover 🤯🔥

Fans were left ecstatic upon seeing the manga cover. They could not stop themselves from praising Mangaka Yusuke Murata and the original creator ONE, as they were certain that both of them knew how to treat their fans. Not only was the artwork on the cover wonderful, but it also helped canonize a shipped couple, i.e., Genos and Tatsumaki.

Fans were glad that the manga had essentially confirmed the pairings of Saitama and Fubuki, and Genos and Tatsumaki.

Fans were glad that the manga had essentially confirmed the pairings of Saitama and Fubuki, and Genos and Tatsumaki. With that, both Genos and his sensei had managed to get close to the Psychic sisters - two of the most popular characters from the series.

However, some fans preferred Saitama to be paired up with Tatsumaki. Hence, they did not enjoy the cover art as much as others. That said, many appreciated the artwork shown on the cover.

One thing that fans should remember is that One Punch Man volume 28 will only be released in Japanese on June 2, meaning that the English version's release date is yet to be announced.

One thing that fans should remember is that One Punch Man volume 28 will only be released in Japanese on June 2, meaning that the English version's release date is yet to be announced. Thus, fans hope to receive the news about the same sooner rather than later.

