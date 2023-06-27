Oshi no Ko episode 11 preview hints at new B-Komachi's first performance

Doga Kobo has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Oshi no Ko episode 11. The episode is titled Idol and is scheduled to air on Wednesday, June 28, at 11 pm JST. The anime will be available to stream on HiDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, and Netflix Asia.

The previous episode saw Mem-Cho and Ruby convincing Kana to become the center girl of B-Komachi. Following that, the idol group began preparation for their performance with some help from Pieyon. However, Kana later found out that Aqua had disguised himself as the YouTuber to train them. This caused Kana to not sleep well the day before the performance and become overly nervous.

Oshi no Ko episode 11 preview hints at B-Komachi establishing themselves as idols

Oshi no Ko episode 11, titled Idol, will pick up from the previous episode. Upon seeing that Kana Arima was nervous, Ruby Hoshino managed to get her confidence back. After that, both of them joined with Mem-Cho to prepare for their performance.

Mem-Cho as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 11 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Fans will thus see the new B-Komachi make their first appearance on stage. As evident from the preview video, the girls seemingly have a good time while performing. Hence, it can be assumed that they are set to leave a positive impact on the audience.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 11 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

The preview also focuses on Kana Arima, who seems to be troubled due to her position as the center girl. Each idol in the group has an assigned colored lightstick, and fans can wave them around to show their support for a particular idol.

Since Mem-Cho already has an established audience, her fans are bound to hold her lightstick. Meanwhile, Ruby is bound to enchant the audience with her looks, meaning that she will also have some audience supporting her.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 11 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, from the preview, it looks like no one in the audience will hold Kana Arima's assigned colored lightstick. This could impact her performance drastically, which is when Aqua Hoshino may come to her rescue.

Following the Japan Idol Festival, the season finale could also focus on Aqua Hoshino. The episode might then reveal the next step in his plan of identifying his father's identity. Lastly, the anime could show the viewers a glimpse of what fans can expect in the future, so Oshi no Ko season 1 could end by setting up the next arc.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes