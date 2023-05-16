Oshi no Ko episode 6 preview hints at Akane making a grave error

Doga Kobo has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Oshi no Ko episode 6, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 17, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode, titled Ego Search, will be available to stream on HiDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, and Netflix Asia.

The previous episode saw Kana Arima joining Strawberry Productions as an idol as they began their idol activities with a collaboration with popular physical training YouTuber Pieyon. Elsewhere, Aqua started to appear in a reality dating show, after viewing which, both Kana and Ruby were shocked.

Oshi no Ko episode 6 preview hints at the reality dating show being in the focus

Oshi no Ko episode 6, titled Ego Search, will most likely resume from where the previous episode ended as Ruby Hoshino and Kana Arima managed to launch themselves as self-proclaimed idols via a collaboration video with the physical training YouTuber Pieyon.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 6 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Following that, it seems like Ruby is set to indulge in ego search as she might search her own name on some social media platform to see if people are talking about her online. Thus, Kana Arima might explain the same in the episode and how common it is for entertainers to search for their own names online.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 6 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

While the idols will be focused a bit in the episode, the major focus is set to be on the cast of the reality dating show, especially Akane Kurokawa, who is not able to get enough screen time and is lacking any real presence in the show. Thus, similar to how Kana is set to explain in the episode, Akane will also indulge in ego searching and may witness negative comments about her.

Akane Kurokawa as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 6 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

After witnessing the same, Akane might want to increase her presence in the show. However, because she had no idea about the same, she might go to the show's creators for some ideas. However, this idea could lead to a major backlash for Akane as she is set to go to an extreme level in an attempt to stand out.

Yuki Sumi as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 6 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Judging by the preview images, it seems like Yuki Sumi is set to have a huge role to play in the bad decision Akane is set to take. However, fans will have to wait to find out how things play out in the reality dating show. That being said, it does not seem like Aqua will try to stand out in the show, which could be a bummer for the viewers.

