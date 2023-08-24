Oshi no Ko inspires a real-life idol to reveal her secret of being a single mother for two

Oshi no Ko, an anime that, even within the realm of fiction, depicts society and the entertainment industry in their rawest and most authentic form, has proven itself as a groundbreaking creation that showcases stories of so many unheard voices.

The captivating narrative of this anime series has resonated powerfully in the real world, inspiring an idol to reveal her personal life story courageously. Fujisaki Nagi of the music duo 'Final Future Girl' made a live appearance on the TBS program 'Sunday Japan' and, for the first time, unveiled that she is a single mother.

From fiction to reality: Fujisaki Nagi from Final Future Girl turns out to be the real-life Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko

Fujisaki Nagi, the 23-year-old talent from the musical duo Final Future Girl, has consistently captured the spotlight as an "AI-class beauty." However, this time, the conversation surrounding her has taken a significantly more profound and eye-opening turn, earning her the moniker of the real-life Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko.

On August 20, 2023, Fujisaki made a live appearance on Sunday Japan, where she dropped a bombshell that shattered the norms that the entertainment industry often places on idols by revealing that she is a single mother of two children, aged 3 and 1.

"In reality, I'm a single mother with two children. Today, I'm sharing this for the very first time..."

Her candid confession came as a surprise, and after the show, she even told everyone that her kids were at home under the care of a babysitter.

Right after the broadcast concluded, Fujisaki took to her social media to express her thoughts,

"I understand that many were taken aback by my unexpected revelation... These past years, my life has resembled a roller coaster. If given the opportunity, I'd appreciate it if you could lend an ear to my story!"

Approximately two hours later, another update emerged on her social media. Addressing the decision to disclose her status as a single mother, she explained,

"Honestly, I chose to conceal it. The outside world can be invasive, and various concerns swirled in my mind, particularly the right timing for such an announcement."

Closing her message, Fujisaki expressed gratitude, saying,

"I am sincerely thankful to those who continue to support and love me, including those who have joined my journey because of this revelation. Your encouragement truly means a lot!"

Final thoughts

Ai Hoshino and her kids from Oshi no Ko. (Image via Doga Kobo)

The story parallels the fictional tale of Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko. After Fujisaki chose to break the silence surrounding her reality, it received a mixed reaction from the public. However, the majority showered her with appreciation and commended her courage.

Oshi no Ko has effectively captured the struggle of idols within an industry that binds them with unrealistic expectations in exchange for fame and career. Like Ai Hoshino, Fujisaki became a mother at a young age, and both the real and fictional stories reflect the challenges idols face.

Fujisaki Nagi's bravery indeed underscores that although Oshi no Ko is a work of fiction, its roots delve deep into societal reality, often obscured by the glamour of the entertainment industry. It has also provided a deeper understanding of Ai Hoshino's character through Fujisaki's real-life story.

