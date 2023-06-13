Oshi no Ko revives Ai in its latest poster

Ai Hoshino, the gorgeous idol from Oshi no Ko series has seized the affection of otakus all over the world ever since she made her debut in the first episode. Recently, fans have been expressing their excitement and admiration for the idol after Ichigo Production released the Blu-ray and DVD volume 1 of the series with the cover art featuring Ai Hoshino.

Oshi no Ko is based on the manga series by Aka Akasa, which has been serialized in Weekly Young Jump since April 2020. Directed by Daisuke Hiramaki, the anime adaptation premiered in April 2023, which is exclusively available on HIDIVE for fans to stream.

Oshi no Ko set to release Blu-ray and DVD of volume 1

Oshi no Ko anime announced the release of Blu-ray and DVD version of volume 1 via a Twitter post. The post includes an image of Ai Hoshino, which has been chosen as the cover art for the volume, illustrated by Kanna Hirayama.

Even after her death in the first episode, Ai Hoshino’s significance in the entertainment industry can be understood from the progression of the rest of the series. Years after her passing, the cute and cheerful idol still remains a major icon in the industry.

Kuji @_kujiira



#OSHINOKO The visuals of Oshi no Ko are really something else ! The frames are beautiful and the color palettes omgzjsnendj The visuals of Oshi no Ko are really something else ! The frames are beautiful and the color palettes omgzjsnendj#OSHINOKO https://t.co/Fj2gInNGTw

Oshi no Ko has been critically acclaimed by fans for its original story, musical themes and captivating plot.

The synopsis of the anime from MyAnimeList helps establish its premise:

"In the entertainment world, celebrities often show exaggerated versions of themselves to the public, concealing their true thoughts and struggles beneath elaborate lies. Fans buy into these fabrications, showering their idols with undying love and support, until something breaks the illusion. Sixteen-year-old rising star Ai Hoshino of pop idol group B Komachi has the world captivated. However, when she announces a hiatus due to health concerns, the news causes many to become worried."

It continues:

"As a huge fan of Ai, gynecologist Gorou Amemiya cheers her on from his countryside medical practice, wishing he could meet her in person one day. His wish comes true when Ai shows up at his hospital—not sick, but pregnant with twins! While the doctor promises Ai to safely deliver her children, he wonders if this encounter with the idol will forever change the nature of his relationship with her."

Oshi no Ko: The story so far

Josh “Cajun Samurai" @KhakiBlueSocks



At the end of the day, who was Ai Hoshino to Gorou Amamiya? This was one of the things I was really hoping would be addressed. How does Gorou/Aqua reconcile his relationship with Ai? I mean, he knew her as a fan, then as her patient, then as his "mother".At the end of the day, who was Ai Hoshino to Gorou Amamiya? #OshiNoKO This was one of the things I was really hoping would be addressed. How does Gorou/Aqua reconcile his relationship with Ai? I mean, he knew her as a fan, then as her patient, then as his "mother". At the end of the day, who was Ai Hoshino to Gorou Amamiya? #OshiNoKO https://t.co/9zWBpZnYLt

The plot begins with Gorou Amemiya, a gynecologist and fan of Ai Hoshino, who becomes pregnant at the age of 16. Ai delivers her twins, Ruby and Aqua Hoshino, secretly. On the other hand, Gorou is murdered the night of the delivery by an ardent admirer of Ai.

Gorou is reincarnated as Aqua, Ai’s son, retaining his memories of his previous life along with his sister, Ruby, who is also a reincarnation. As they grow up in the entertainment industry, Aqua and Ruby go on to investigate and find the criminal responsible for the death of their biological mother.

