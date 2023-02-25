Otaku Elf: Release date, cast, theme songs, and more

Akihiko Higuchi’s fantasy-comedy manga series, Otaku Elf, is finally inspiring an anime adaptation, which Takebumi Anzai will direct at Studio C2C.

The anime being under production was announced on June 15, 2022, with an official promo video featuring Elda and Koito Koganei and two additional characters' cast members in the series.

Recently, the official YouTube channel of Nikkatsu Anime Channel announced April 7, 2023, to be the debut of Otaku Elf by dropping two promo videos, making fans of the hilarious manga series intensely excited.

Surprisingly, the anime also revealed the series' opening and ending theme songs and additional cast members as well.

Ryuuko Matoi’s VA, Ami Koshimizu, will play Elda in Otaku Elf

Otaku Elf will be released on April 7, 2023, but the broadcasting details and streaming platforms are yet to be revealed. Ami Koshimizu, one of the most appreciated voice actors in the industry known for voicing Ryuuko Matoi, the protagonist of Kill la Kill, will play Elda in Otaku Elf.

Ami has also garnered much praise for voicing Holo in Spice and Wolf, Callen Stadtfeld in Code Geas, and Hiro in Darling in the FranXX.

Elda, the titular elf of the anime, is described as a shut-in enshrined deity of Takamimi Shrine who prefers to stay at home, engrossing herself in anime, manga, food, and video games. Despite being over 400 years old, Elda throws tantrums like a child.

Yuka Ozaki, acclaimed for being one of the most adorable voice actors to play Serval in Kemono Friends, will be voicing Koito Koganei, the other female lead of Otaku Elf. Yuka is also known for playing Kohane Hatoya in Ye Anima, Asuka Toyama in BanG Dream!, and Ado Sukinanoka in Watashitachi, Luck Logic-bu!

Koito Koganei is the current shrine maiden of Takamimi Shrine in the Chuo City of Tokyo. Although Koito is primarily reserved for doing her usual chores, she also has to help Elda, the resident deity, with her unusual requests.

These include bringing her energy drinks, food, manga, video games, and more. Despite being calm and collected, Koito often gets infuriated by Elda’s annoyance.

MyAnimeList @myanimelist News: Edomae Elf (Otaku Elf) second promotional video, featuring the opening theme "Kien Romance" by Akari Nanawo #江戸前エルフ News: Edomae Elf (Otaku Elf) second promotional video, featuring the opening theme "Kien Romance" by Akari Nanawo #江戸前エルフ https://t.co/nqnWDXaPN9

Here’s how Seven Seas, the official English publisher of the manga series, described the plot:

"Koganei Koito is a teenager who works as an attendant to the Takamimi Shrine. Rumors have it that a deity dwells within the shrine, but the actual resident is an immortal elf who found herself stuck on Earth some four hundred years ago."

It continues:

"What's more, the elf is a total shut-in who won't go outside…and has developed a taste for video games! Now the attendants at the shrine have to cater to the elf's love of the most modern gizmos–from handheld games to virtual reality headsets–in this charming fantasy comedy!"

AnimeFood @AnimeFood8 Otaku Elf trailer



Estreno 7 de abril Otaku Elf trailerEstreno 7 de abril https://t.co/wFsriK1M3C

Additional characters include Shinobi no Ittoki’s VA of Ryouko Suzunone, Sekine Hitomi, who will play Koito’s little sister Koyuzu Koganei, and Aikawa Haruka, who will be making her debut in the industry as Koma Sakuraba.

Akari Nanawo provides the opening theme song, "Kien Romance," while Cody Lee performs "Odoru Hikari," the ending theme song.

