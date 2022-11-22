Shinobi no Ittoki episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Without Yumika getting arrested under false charges by the NSC in the previous episode of Shinobi no Ittoki, the Koga has taken the first step in destroying the Iga village. In the absence of his mother, Ittoki gathered up the courage and became the temporary chief of his village.

Fans of Shinobi no Ittoki have commended the titular protagonist’s character development as he started taking big steps to fulfill the responsibility like his father and the predecessors of Iga village. As the Koga prepares to be at war with the Iga clan, fans of Shinobi no Ittoki are impatient to know what the future will hold for the protagonist and his village.

Everything to know about Shinobi no Ittoki episode 7

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 8 of Shinobi no Ittoki will air this Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other broadcasting channels in Japan at 8 pm JST. Fans can catch the latest episodes of Shinobi no Ittoki on Crunchyroll, as it is the only OTT platform that has included its massive library.

Fans worldwide can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads or switch to ad-free with paid-up subscription plans such as the Fan and Mega Fan plan with a 14-days free trial. The release date and time of each country may vary due to geographical location. Here are the release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: 3 am(Tuesday, November 22, 2022)

Central Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, November 22, 2022)

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, November 22, 2022)

Greenwich Mean Time: 10 am (Tuesday, November 22, 2022)

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm (Tuesday, November 22, 2022)

Central European Time: 11 am (Tuesday, November 22, 2022)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 8.30 pm (Tuesday, November 22, 2022)

Philippines time: 6 pm (Tuesday, November 22, 2022)

What to expect from Shinobi no Ittoki episode 8?

Episode 8 of Shinobi no Ittoki will see Koga village activating their most powerful ninja tool, a humanoid robot made with organs and body parts salvaged out of Kishimaru. As the Koga village is trying to go all out, they will also deploy their Asura project, which comprises thousands of ninja robots.

Genji Karajishi, who killed NSC chief Gashogawara, will relay false information to other members, including Shione, by telling them that the Iga ninjas have killed him out of a grudge for arresting Yumika.

The recently revealed preview teaser showed that Kidou Minobe had shot someone, who is presumed to be Hoou Ban. However, as the identity of the individual has not been confirmed yet, fans will have to be patient until episode 8 gets aired.

A brief recap of the previous episode

The chiefs of all the villages gathered at the NSC headquarters for the Grand Ninja Council. Gashogawara accused Kidou of breaking ninja ordinances, threatening students in other villages to withdraw from the Ninja Academy, and disturbing the balance of the shinobi world. Gashogawara wanted the other chiefs, who have been victims of Koga’s tyranny, to speak up, but everyone refused.

However, Yumika’s speech raised their spirits. Within a second, everyone turned against Kidou, as they wanted him to answer for the crimes of Koga village. Second division NSC member Genji Karajishi intruded into the conversation, accusing Iga Village of being responsible for Kishinmaru’s death with video footage evidence.

As the audio frequency of the suspect's suit matched with Iga’s tech, Yumika was arrested. Ittoki took charge of his village as a temporary chief. Karajishi threatened Yumika that he would give her a death sentence no matter what.

