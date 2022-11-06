Shinobi no Ittoki episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

In the previous episode of Shinobi no Ittoki, fans learned how Hidetoki and Kishinmaru, chiefs of two powerful clans in the shinobi world, were much alike. Despite the hostility between the Iga and Koga villages, both leaders envisioned attaining peace and unity among all the clans. The series' protagonist also possesses the same outlook and wants to walk the path where everyone would live in harmony.

The fifth episode saw how despite being too inferior to Suzaku, Ittoki survived against him during their combat and even broke his ninja core. The ending of the episode shocked everyone after Kirei Kisagawa was revealed to be the one betraying Ittoki and the group under the guise of friendship. Continue reading the article to learn more about the upcoming episode of Shinobi no Ittoki.

Everything to know about Shinobi no Ittoki episode 6

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 6 of Shinobi no Ittoki will be released on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other broadcasting channels in Japan at 8 pm JST. Since licensing Shinobi no Ittoki, Crunchyroll has become the only platform where the series is being streamed exclusively.

Fans worldwide can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads or switch to ad-free with paid-up subscription plans such as the Fan and Mega Fan plan with a 14-days free trial. The release date and time of each country may vary due to geographical location. Here are the release timings listed below:

What to expect from Shinobi no Ittoki episode 6?

Episode 6 of Shinobi no Ittoki is titled “Shadow and Warmth.” In the upcoming episode, fans will see Shione initiating a new investigation into the secret Koga facility where Kishinmaru’s body is being experimented. As it was Tokisada who tipped off this significant intel to Shione, the latter, instead of tailing the former as a suspect, might join forces with him to see the clear picture behind this misconduct.

The upcoming episode will see what Suzaku has planned next for Ittoki. By planting Kirei in the latter’s group, the former can easily see through their activities and find his perfect moment to strike. However, with someone as highly perceptive as Kousetsu around Ittoki, Suzaku will have a tough time accomplishing his goal.

A brief recap of Shinobi no Ittoki episode 5

Ittoki wanted to skip the upcoming exam, but Kirei made him realize that he was in no position to do such a thing. Since the former’s previous test results were poor, he would ultimately get expelled for not appearing for the next exam. As Ittoki didn’t want to create any more problems for his new friends, he wanted to go along with the test alone.

Ittoki received training from Kousetsu to get prepared if he encounters Suzaku. One of the two boys who recently joined the former’s group turned out to be the person selling information to the Koga ninjas. Ittoki used the mask Ryoko gave him and tried to attack Himura, who later turned out to be Suzaku in disguise.

Ittoki managed to survive against Suzaku till the exam ended. Tokisada intentionally let Shione tail her so he could tip off the NSC about the Koga’s secret facility where Kishinmaru’s body is located. Kirei turned out to be the actual traitor in Ittoki’s group, who had been working under Suzaku since day one.

