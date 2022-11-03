Shinobi no Ittoki episode 5 - Suzaku wants to eliminate Ittoki, Kousetsu finds out the turncoat

The titular protagonist of Shinobi no Ittoki is having a hard time getting accustomed to his new life as a ninja student. However, with the help of his new friends, he has managed to pull through difficult situations. After the Koga village head's death, Kishimaru is believed to have been assassinated by one of the Iga ninjas and things between the two powerful clans get intense.

Though no evidence regarding the culprit was found, the NSC has put the newly recruited member, Shione, to keep an eye on Tokisada as he is the prime suspect. Kousetsu, being highly perceptive of her surroundings, deduced that there was a mole in their group who might be selling information to the Kogas.

Episode 5 of Shinobi no Ittoki is titled Cycle of Pain. This article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three individual narratives.

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 5 highlights

Kidou wants Suzaku to succeed

Episode 5 of Shinobi no Ittoki kicked off with Suzaku reminiscing about the memories of Kishinmaru. Kominami startled the students by giving them a heads-up on the upcoming exam, deemed extremely dangerous as students are injured yearly. Ittoki wanted to skip the exam, but Kirei reminded him that he would get expelled as his performance in the ninja tools test was poor.

The NSC chief briefed Shione about how worse the current state of affairs between the two powerful clans is. She was surprised to learn that the previous heads of the Koga and the Iga families were pacifists who strived for peace instead of bloodshed.

After getting intel on the progress of Saiga’s contract, Kidou was infuriated as Gantetsu hadn’t given his answer yet. Meeting Hoou Ban, Kidou said that he wanted Suzaku to be the chief of the Koga village as he possessed all the inherent qualities befitting of a leader.

Ittoki wants to walk on his principles

Ittoki didn’t want to cause trouble for his newfound friends again, as he knew he was the weak link. Ryoko failed to change Ittoki’s mind, but she persisted and made him accept the disguise mask, which is one of Saiga village's excellent ninja tools. To protect Ittoki, Kousetsu told him she would strike Suzaku first and defeat the rest of the Koga ninjas.

Ittoki was against violence, so as he couldn’t make Kousetsu drop the idea, he left the place to go on a long walk to clear his head. There he met the principal, who offered him some tea while lecturing about the principles of a ninja and how black and white the world is.

Prior to the exam, Ittoki received training from Kousetsu for the upcoming exam. Unfortunately, Suzaku and his accomplices got their hands on the hideout location blueprint Kousetsu prepared for the event for her team. Later next at the main event, a few members of the Koga followed the blueprint and landed themselves in a booby trap.

Ittoki and Suzaku’s fight ends up in a standstill

Kousetsu figured out that one of the two new members who joined the group was passing intel to the Koga. Ittoki could have taken the turncoat’s ninja core but chose not to after hearing his side of the story. Ittoki used the mask Ryoko gave him and changed his appearance. Using a disguise mask, he tried to land a surprise attack on the person he deemed Himura, who later turned out to be Suzaku, who was using the same tool.

Suzaku fought Ittoki with the intent to kill due to his hate towards the Iga clan. During their fight, the former espoused his pacifistic ideals to the latter and exclaimed that he would not die. Ittoki lured Suzaku into a trap and destroyed his ninja core in a flash moments before the exam concluded.

Elsewhere, Shione reached a secret Koga facility and discovered Kishinmaru’s body was being experimented with. After meeting Tokisada, she learned that he was tipping off the intel to NSC through her. Kirei met Suzaku to work on their next plan.

Final thoughts on Shinobi no Ittoki episode 5

The groundbreaking revelation in the final moments of Shinobi no Ittoki episode 5, where Kirei was unveiled as the actual traitor of the group, was unanticipated. Kirei was presumed to be a cheerful and kind-hearted ninja, like Ryoko, but she is just like Satomi Tsubaki, who betrayed Ittoki before.

The titular protagonist of the series has a kind heart, which is why, unlike Kousetsu, he cannot see through a person’s real intentions. Suzaku holds Kishinmaru’s ideals in high esteem. However, the former’s grudge over the Iga ninjas managed to discard the teachings of pacifism he got from the latter.

During his fight, Suzaku hesitated on his convictions after Ittoki showed his aversion towards bloodshed and violence. Though the protagonist of Shinobi no Ittoki is weaker than most of his peers, he has a long way to go to become capable of his position as Iga village’s chief and a better ninja than his father, Hidetoki, and Koga’s previous head, Kishinmaru.

