Shinobi no Ittoki episode 4 - Tokisada meets Saiga village’s head, Ittoki fails another ninja test

The titular protagonist of Shinobi no Ittoki hasn’t even gotten accustomed to the ninja world and troubles from Koga ninjas have already started affecting his progress. Becoming Iga’s chief has put Ittoki’s life at greater risk, but his guardian Kousetsu has got his back. In the previous episode, the former has managed to make some friends who are as timid as him but exceptional in ninja skills.

Things have started heating up as the head of the Koga clan, Kishimaru, is said to have been killed by one of the Iga ninjas. They are ready to go to war at any given moment. Episode 3 of Shinobi no Ittoki is titled Crafters and Users. This article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three individual narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series.

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 4 highlights

Ryoko gives ninja tools lessons to Ittoki

Episode 4 of Shinobi no Ittoki kicked off with the NSC continuing to investigate Kishimaru’s murder while putting Tokisada under suspicion. A newly recruited NSC member named Shione was assigned to keep an eye on Tokisada. After learning about the new written exam of ninja tools, Ittoki started preparing for it by gathering all the essential books.

Krie @KiriloKiri 126. Shinobi no Ittoki (2022) — Odcinek 4 126. Shinobi no Ittoki (2022) — Odcinek 4 https://t.co/KoWINH5FE9

Kirei explained to Ittoki that the exam is based on how students will use ninja tools to steal the question paper from the teacher’s locker. While teaching ninja tools to Ittoki, Ryoko almost snapped at him due to his clumsiness but soon apologized for her outrage.

Ryoko told Ittoki that it was her dream to become the chief of her village, but as her father wanted her to live an ordinary life, she had no choice but to forget about what she wanted in the first place. Later that night, Ittoki told Kousetu that either she or Tokisada would have become the chief of their village.

Ittoki and his friends in trouble

Harshit Sagar @Harshitsagar_



#anime #anitwt #ShinobinoIttoki is finding a good balance between the plot inside the school and outside it. This episode was actually quite thrilling and the plot finally seems to be heading in a good direction but if this pace is kept up or not is yet to be seen. #ShinobinoIttoki is finding a good balance between the plot inside the school and outside it. This episode was actually quite thrilling and the plot finally seems to be heading in a good direction but if this pace is kept up or not is yet to be seen.#anime #anitwt https://t.co/lGD2nUiv64

At night, Ittoki and his friends managed to locate the question paper but inadvertently drew the teacher’s attention after their shuriken drone crashed. Ittoki was about to be caught red-handed, but Kirei's smoke bomb distraction allowed him to escape. Later, Ryoko used a prototype lockpicking device to open the safe and get the question paper.

During his conversation with Tokisada, Ryoko’s father, Gantetsu mentioned that members of the Koga clan approached him with a project big enough to require the entire force of Saiga clan members. Tokisada sneaked into the Koga factory to look for the blueprints but got nothing. Using Shione as a decoy, Tokisada managed to escape.

Tokisada learns about Koga’s evil intentions

Despite failing to tail Tokisada, the NSC head gave Shione another chance to prove her capabilities. Ittoki, Kirei, and Kousetu failed miserably, as the questions in the exam were utterly different from the question paper they stole. As Ryoko belonged to the Saiga village, she didn’t need to cheat in the first place as the exam was about ninja tools, in which she was an expert.

It was later revealed that Himura and other Koga ninjas swapped the question paper before Ittoki and his friends could lay their hands on it. Gantetsu slipped to Tokisada where Kido Minobe approached him years ago, looking for a powerful ninja core.

After receiving the intel, the latter reported to Yumika, who realized that Koga village might be preparing for a war against the Iga clan. Kousetsu warned Ittoki that a traitor was hiding in their newfound group of friends. In an autopsy of Satomi’s corpse, NSC found a microchip inside her head.

Final thoughts on Shinobi no Ittoki episode 4

AgnoX @agnoxreviews #忍の一時 Shinobi no Ittoki Ep. 4 - Ittoki y su grupo debían "robar" las preguntas del examen para aprobar PERO fueron descubiertos. Tokisada tuvo una misión de espionaje en la fábrica Koga y descubrió que ellos van tras el núcleo ninja secreto de los Iga. Hay un traidor. #anime Shinobi no Ittoki Ep. 4 - Ittoki y su grupo debían "robar" las preguntas del examen para aprobar PERO fueron descubiertos. Tokisada tuvo una misión de espionaje en la fábrica Koga y descubrió que ellos van tras el núcleo ninja secreto de los Iga. Hay un traidor. #anime #忍の一時 https://t.co/zYdnHq5J7c

The fourth episode of Shinobi no Ittoki saw Tokisada in action once again, with his impeccable ninja skills justifying his epithet Tokisada, the Demi-god. The episode also introduced the current head of the Saiga village and the father of Kirei Kusegawa, Gantetsu Suzunone, a master ninja tool craftsman with a tremendous reputation in the Shinobi world.

Earlier, it was anticipated that Tokisada might have something to do with Kishimaru’s death, but in a conversation with Gantetsu, he made it clear that he had no hand in it. Unlike Ittoki, Kousetsu is highly perceptive as she somehow deduced that there might be a traitor among them.

The reason behind her suspicions is yet to be revealed as well as the person proclaimed to be a turncoat. In the meantime, all fans can do is anticipate and wait for the next episode of Shinobi no Ittoki.

Make sure to follow more updates and news on Shinobi no Ittoki as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes