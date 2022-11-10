Shinobi no Ittoki episode 6 - Ryoko and Kirei’s summer break at Iga village, Suzaku wants to be a part of the front-line unit

The previous episode of Shinobi no Ittoki saw how the titular protagonist had made up his mind to walk on the path of pacifism, which turned out to be his father’s long-sought dream. Even Suzaku, a firm adherent of Kishinmaru’s vision of fulfilling the pursuit of harmony among all the clans, was taken aback by Ittoki’s desire to stop the bloodshed between Iga and Koga.

However, with Kishinmaru’s death, Suzaku has been corrupted by rage and wants to destroy Ittoki and the entire Iga Clan. Placing Kirei as a mole in Ittoki’s group, Suzaku has taken the first step towards accomplishing his goals.

Episode 6 of Shinobi no Ittoki, titled Shadow and Warmth, shows how Kirei, posing as a friend, successfully infiltrated Ittoki’s house to commence her mission. This article will briefly summarize the sixth episode of Shinobi no Ittoki by dividing it into three individual narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series.

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 6 highlights

Shione wants to investigate the Koga clan

Episode 6 of Shinobi no Ittoki kicked off with Yumika welcoming Kirei and Ryoko to the Iga village to spend their summer vacations. After Ittoki and his mother left, Kirei inspected the Iga village’s defense and relayed the information to Suzaku. The latter asked his father, Hoou Ban, to put him in the front-line unit for the mass assault on the Iga clan.

Ban wanted his son to reconsider things and walk on the path Kishinmaru wanted him to. However, Suzaku, disagreeing with his father, chose to listen to his rage instead of silencing his heart. At the NSC headquarters, Shione relayed the intel about Koga’s secret facility to the other members and proposed investigating Koga ninjas instead of tailing Tokisada.

The NSC chief declined Shione’s proposal, presuming the suspicion to be mere speculation, and even asked her to refrain from disclosing the details to other divisions. Yumika, Tokisada, and Ittoki visited a hospital where Reiha was looking after her husband, who had been comatose for five years.

Ittoki meets other Iga ninjas

Visiting his father’s grave, Ittoki learned about his mission through his mother and how Tokisada still blamed himself for not being able to protect the Iga’s chief. Later, the next day, Ittoki tagged along with his friends and headed towards the shopping district. There, he met a few shopkeepers who turned out to be Iga ninjas.

An older woman put Ittoki on errand duty where he was asked to bring hundreds of sweetfish from a nearby lake. Kousetsu, Kirei, and Ryoko helped Ittoki to accomplish the task speedily. While conversing with Ittoki, Kirei got off-track out of the blue and revealed that her parents were freelance ninjas who were looked down on by the other clans.

Kirei recalled a moment from her traumatic childhood when a man scolded her for trusting other people. Ittoki told Kirei that he was thankful to her for helping him get acquainted with the academy’s norms and for being kind-hearted.

Ittoki learns about his mother’s perseverance

Reiha revealed to Ittoki and others that the village was celebrating in honor of the previous chief. Meeting Ittoki, Tokisada said that Yumika was the person who kept the village from breaking apart and explained how she raised Kousetsu, who was abandoned in her childhood. Tokisada found Shione outside of the Iga resort and gave her fried sweetfish.

During the celebration, a few Iga villagers who encountered Ittoki told him how Yumika kept the village together by stopping Tokisada, who wanted to wage war against the Koga ninjas after the death of Hidetoki. Ittoki told his mother that he wanted to strengthen his resolve. Yumika wanted to discuss some serious matter with her son, so she left the place to talk somewhere quiet.

Kirei tried to follow Yumika and Ittoki to hear their conversation, but one of the Iga villagers stopped and thanked her for being a good friend to Ittoki. Kirei sent a cryptic message to Suzaku, stating, "Another peaceful day in Iga." The NSC chief told the ninja academy’s principal that he wants to convene a Grand Ninja Council.

Final thoughts on Shinobi no Ittoki episode 6

After being appointed as the succeeding chief of his clan, the titular protagonist of Shinobi no Ittoki has always been hesitant to bear responsibility. However, the sixth episode showed character development in Ittoki as he started developing a determination to go to any lengths to protect his clan, and that too with a pacifist approach.

Since childhood, Kirei has been conditioned never to trust anyone, which is why she acts in her best interest. Keeping tabs on Ittoki and his clan is just a part of her job, and she holds no hatred toward him.

However, in the sixth episode of Shinobi no Ittoki, it was apparent that Kirei felt something different when Ittoki told her how grateful he was to have her as a friend. Kirei realized that she didn’t have any friends, and the latter considering her a good friend was everything she ever wanted.

