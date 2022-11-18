Shinobi no Ittoki episode 7 - All ninja chiefs gathered for the grand ninja council

The previous episode of Shinobi no Ittoki saw how Kidou sabotaged the ninja tools factory of the Saiga clan and made Gantetsu go along with his project. Kirei scouted out the Iga defense system and relayed the intel to Suzaku. The entire Iga village came together to throw a celebration in honor of their former chief.

Meeting the new faces of the Iga village, Ittoki learned a lot about his father’s resolve, and how his mother kept the clan from falling apart. Episode 7 of Shinobi no Ittoki would reveal the cause behind requesting the audience of all the chiefs of their respective ninja clan for the Grand Ninja Council.

This article will briefly summarize the seventh episode of Shinobi no Ittoki, titled Where Does Justice Lie? by dividing it into three narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series.

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 7 highlights

Grand Ninja Council commences

Episode 7 of Shinobi no Ittoki kicked off with Yumika explaining to Ittoki that the secret Iga ninja core, believed to be a myth, truly exists and gets passed from the chief to their next successor. The next day, Kozo told Ittoki and his friends that their academy had been shut down and showed them a TV broadcast about African daisies. Tokisada explained that the broadcast was a secret code that NSC uses to draw the attention of ninjas around the world

Shione was aggravated over why Gashogawara didn’t tell her about the Grand Ninja Council. The former was also perplexed with figuring out the righteous step, to which the latter answered that she should focus on her task until she learns the answers on her own. All the ninja chiefs from different corners of the world finally gathered at the Grand Ninja Council.

Yumika confronts Kidou

Due to the enmity between the clans, Enya and Yachiyo, two of the chiefs at the meeting, started bickering with each other, which led to the situation almost losing control. However, Gashogawara managed to get hold of the problem. Gantetsu's absence was very unlikely, to which Ban explained that after subsidizing Saiga’s workshop, the clan is under Koga’s umbrella.

Gashogawara explained the cause for conducting an impromptu meeting without wasting time at the Grand Ninja Council. He stated that Koga Village had broken ninja ordinances and threatened to balance the shinobi world that the NSC had been protecting all these years. Koga village was also accused of causing several ninja students from other clans to withdraw from the academy voluntarily.

Excluding Kidou, Gashogawara asked the chiefs to testify if their village had been threatened by the Koga’s, to which every single one of them denied. Although Yumika wanted to speak up, Kidou asserted that she and her clan were the killers of Kishinmaru.

Yumika gets arrested

Yumika shared Koga ninjas' misconduct and raised everyone’s spirit with her speech, which ultimately made them speak up against Koga’s tyranny, except Enya. Kidou gets arrested for breaking ninja ordinances. However, all of a sudden, Genji Karajishi of the second division of NSC came to report conclusive evidence proving Iga village to be responsible for Kishinmaru’s assassination.

The security footage of the assassination that Genji showed everyone was blurry, so claiming the killer to be one of Iga was mere speculation. However, Genji drew the attention of all the members by explaining to them about the inbuilt advanced audio receiver, which managed to record the sound of the internal structure of the ninja suit that the killer was wearing.

As the audio frequency of the killer’s suit matched that of Iga ninjas, Yumika got arrested. Later, Kozo and Tokisada relayed the information to Ittoki. Elsewhere, the Koga ninjas were planning to attack the Iga ninjas. After Gashogawara discovered something fishy about the video, Genji stabbed him from behind. Respecting her mother’s advice, Ittoki proclaimed himself to be the acting chief of the Iga village in front of all members.

Final thoughts on Shinobi no Ittoki episode 7

Kidou Minobe, the current chief of Koga village, wants to make other villages his subordinates with his oppressive approach. As seen in the previous episode, when Gantetsu didn’t want to work on Koga’s project, Kidou destroyed Saiga’s workshop, leaving the entire village with no option but to become a part of Koga to survive.

The affiliation of the recently introduced character, Genji Karajishi of the second division of NSC, with the Koga village hasn’t been revealed yet. However, it can be surmised that he’s merely a puppet of Koga. Though the titular protagonist of Shinobi no Ittoki has surprised everyone by appointing himself to be the acting chief of his village, he still has a long way to go to understand the ninja world.

