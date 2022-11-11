Shinobi no Ittoki episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The titular protagonist of Shinobi no Ittoki has been kept in the dark since his childhood about his family history, the shinobi world, and, more importantly, his father. In the previous episode, Ittoki Sakuraba learned about the respect and the impression his father, Hidetoki, had in the shinobi world. Also, how his mother, Yumika, helped the clan from falling apart by taking authority after her husband’s demise.

Ittoki is still unaware of many things which are beyond his perception. However, as the story progresses, fans will witness commendable character development in him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series.

Everything to know about Shinobi no Ittoki episode 7

Release date and streaming platform

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 7 will air this Tuesday, November 15, 2022, on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other broadcasting channels in Japan at 8 pm JST. Since licensing, Crunchyroll has become the only platform to catch the latest episodes of Shinobi no Ittoki, as no other OTT giants have included the anime.

Fans worldwide can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads or switch to ad-free with paid-up subscription plans such as the Fan and Mega Fan plan with a 14-days free trial. The release date and time of each country may vary due to geographical location. Here are the release timings:

Pacific Standard Time: 3 am(Tuesday, November 15, 2022)

Central Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, November 15, 2022)

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am (Tuesday, November 15, 2022)

Greenwich Mean Time: 10 am (Tuesday, November 15, 2022)

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm (Tuesday, November 15, 2022)

Central European Time: 11 am (Tuesday, November 15, 2022)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 8.30 pm (Tuesday, November 15, 2022)

Philippines time: 6 pm (Tuesday, November 15, 2022)

What to expect from Shinobi no Ittoki episode 7?

Episode 7 of Shinobi no Ittoki, titled “Where Does Justice Lie?” will see a gathering of all ninja clan chiefs at the Grand Ninja Council, as requested by the NSC head, Gashogawara. At the moment, the very reason for requesting an audience of all clan leaders is undisclosed.

However, looking at how panicked Gashogawara was, the matter can be speculated to be more serious than the misconduct of the Koga clan that Shione reported earlier. Yumika is immensely moved by witnessing that Ittoki has finally strengthened his resolve to fulfill his duty by succeeding as the new chief of Iga village.

Like every clan with its formalities, Yumika will make her son sign an agreement with his blood like all the predecessors of the Iga clan did. The upcoming episode will introduce some new characters who will play a pivotal role in Shinobi no Ittoki’s storyline.

A brief recap of the previous episode

After the Koga clan sabotages the Saiga clan’s factory, members of the latter are forced to work for the former. Tokisada will provide shelter for Gantetsu’s daughter in Iga village until the dispute is settled. Ryoko and Kirei started spending their summer vacations at Iga village. The latter scouted out the village’s defense system and relayed the information to Suzaku.

Alongside his mother, Ittoki visited his father’s grave to pay respect. While running errands, Ittoki met other Iga ninjas living as ordinary citizens. Kirei recalled her past when her father told her not to trust a single soul, and Ittoki thanked her for being a good friend to him.

Back in the village, Ittoki and his friends find out that the villagers are throwing a celebration in honor of Hidetoki, the former chief of the Iga clan. Ittoki learned about how his mother became the village’s backbone by taking the chief’s position. A few Iga villagers thanked Kirei for taking care of Ittoki. The former sent a cryptic message to Suzaku, stating, “Another peaceful day in Iga.”

Poll : 0 votes