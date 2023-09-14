Our Rainy Protocol anime announces October release date and more

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, the official website for Our Rainy Protocol anime, an original television anime project, announced its release date and opening and ending theme song artists. The announcement also elaborated on domestic Japanese streaming details for the series, but unfortunately, it still has to address its international availability.

The Our Rainy Protocol anime series centers on the world of e-sports, specifically the tournament competition aspect. It’s unclear what inspiration from or references to real-life e-sports will be present in the series, but the project will likely focus on an accurate portrayal above all else, given its grounded subject matter.

Currently, the biggest question about the Our Rainy Protocol anime series is what its international availability will look like. Nearly every other aspect of the series’ production and release pattern has been addressed, including the main cast, main staff, Japanese release information, and more.

Our Rainy Protocol anime announces all but international streaming options with latest news

As mentioned above, the Our Rainy Protocol anime series has finally revealed its opening and ending theme songs. The opening theme will be S9aiR (pronounced as “Square”) by singer SennaRin, while somei performs the ending theme song, Another Complex. All that remains to be addressed is the international streaming information.

The anime series is set to premiere on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation programming block. It will also stream on the ABEMA and d Anime store. The series will premiere on all three platforms on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 1.30 am Japanese Standard Time. The series will then air on Miyazaki Broadcasting and BS Asahi on Saturday, October 14.

The series will also stream in Japan on Prime Video, U-NEXT, Anime Hodai, Lemino, FOM, DMM TV, and others.

The anime’s cast includes:

Kensho Ono as Shun Tokinoya

Sora Amamiya as Yu Saegusa

Inori Minase as Nozomi Inazuki

Momo Asakura as Mio Tokinoya

Ryohei Kimura as Akito Sendo

Tomokazu Sugita as Ryusei Nagamine

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mutsuki Naito

Kaedo Hondo as Seshiro Sato

Azumi Waki as Emiko Takanashi

Some of the aforementioned character name romanizations have yet to be confirmed at the time of this article’s writing.

As mentioned above, the youth drama series centers on the world of e-sports. Shun Tokinoya is a second-year high school student working at the FOX ONE e-sports cafe after his father’s accidental death. However, it comes to light that FOX ONE is in considerable debt. To repay the debt and save the cafe, Shun and his friends enter the “Xaxxerion Championship” tournament to win the prize money.

