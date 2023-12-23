Pieyon from Oshi No Ko gets his own live-action YouTube series

One of the most popular anime from the year was none other than the Oshi no Ko anime series, which took the industry by storm and dominated the Spring 2023 season. While there are many lovable and realistic aspects of the series that stuck with fans, it seems that one fan, in particular, has brought to life one of the most beloved aspects of the show.

The Oshi no Ko anime takes a look at the world of online media (such as YouTube, Twitch, and other similar platforms) and the status it offers through the character Pieyon. Essentially, Pieyon is a masked, muscular tan man who promotes physical fitness and offers generally good life advice via his online stardom.

Given his popularity in the Oshi no Ko anime series, a real-life Pieyon has previously appeared on the anime's official YouTube channel in various videos. However, it was recently announced at Jump Festa 2024 that Pieyon will now have a once-a-month live-action series hosted on the anime's official YouTube channel.

Oshi no Ko anime's fitness YouTuber gets once-a-month show on official YouTube channel

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the news of the Oshi no Ko anime character coming to life and getting his own monthly show was announced at Jump Festa 2024 via a video. In the video, Pieyon announced that he will be uploading videos to the channel every month under the moniker 'Pieyon Channel.' He also said that the reason he couldn't be at Jump Festa 2024 was because he was busy filming videos for the series' YouTube channel.

Pieyon's earlier appearance on the YouTube channel saw him recreating the workout video he did with characters Ruby Hoshino and Kana Arima in the anime's fifth episode. While this Pieyon showed his face and was confirmed to be Naotaka Yokokawa, the 209 Japan Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation Mr. Japan, the Pieyon in the announcement video is not credited as Yokokawa. Likewise, just as in the anime series, Pieyon's identity is an enigmatic puzzle.

Expand Tweet

The Oshi no Ko anime series first premiered in the Spring 2023 season, where it instantly became a hit after its 90-minute-long premiere episode. The series was heavily praised for its unflinching look at the reality of idol culture in Japan, as well as general parasocial relationships formed by interactions via social media.

The series was animated by Doga Kobo studios and was directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi. Jin Tanaaka handled the series scripts, while Kanna Hirayama designed the characters. A second season for the series has been announced and is set to premiere in Japan sometime in 2024.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.