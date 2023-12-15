Pon no Michi anime unveils new PV ahead of January 2024 release

On Thursday, December 15, 2023, the official website for the original mahjong-centric Pon no Michi anime series revealed and previewed its ending theme song and the artist performing it. The reveal and preview came from a new promotional video for the series, which was also released via the anime’s official website.

The roughly 30-second-long promotional video for the Pon no Michi anime also reconfirmed the previously announced release information for the series, as well as focusing on its characters. The full starring cast for the anime was previously announced, as was the January release date for the anime series.

As mentioned above, the Pon no Michi anime series is a completely original story, which IIS-P is credited for and OLM (formerly known as Oriental Light and Magic) studios is animating. Despite the lack of source material, excitement and anticipation around the series are respectably high and even comparable to series adapting beloved source material.

Pon no Michi anime series announces ending theme song weeks ahead of January 2024 premiere

As mentioned above, the Pon no Michi anime’s latest promotional video revealed and previewed the anime’s ending theme song, entitled “Good Luck Waker,” performed by Halca. The series previously announced its opening theme song will be entitled “Ponpopopon” and will be performed by former Nogizaka46 idol group member and current professional mahjong player Kana Nakada. The song will feature the Pon no Michi All Stars, who are the series’ voice actors.

Speaking of the series’ cast, the anime stars Kaori Maeda as Nashiko Jippensha, Iori Saeki as Pai Kawahigashi, Shion Wakayama as Izumi Tokutomi, Yui Kondou as Riche Hayashi, Akio Otsuka as Mahjong spirit character Chonbo, and Hibiku Yamamura as Haneru Emi. It’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing whether or not additional cast members will be announced as the anime series progresses through its first season.

The series is set in Hiroshima Prefecture’s Onomichi City, where high school student Nashiko Jippensha was kicked out of her house. Now without a place to play mahjong with her friends, she learns that the parler previously run by her father is vacant. She decides to fix it up and turn it into a place where she and her friends can hang out, have fun, and play mahjong together.

As mentioned above, IIS-P is credited with the original story, with Tatsuma Minamikawa directing and writing the anime’s scripts at OLM studios. Negi Haruba is drafting the original character designs, while Kenji Ota is adapting those designs for animation. Yuko Takahashi, Takuma Sogi, hisakuni, Richo Ohashi, Kanji Eguchi, and Shari are all composing music for the series. Tsukasa Unohana launched a manga adaptation of the series in September 2023.

