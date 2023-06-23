Psycho-Pass Providence anime film gets English dub trailer by Crunchyroll

Psycho-Pass Providence is all set to receive English dubbing by Crunchyroll, ahead of the film’s screening in North America. Sony Pictures, in collaboration with Crunchyroll, streamed the English-dubbed promotional video on June 22, 2023.

As per reports, the film will have sneak peek screenings on July 11 and July 13, 2023. Furthermore, the movie will also have a limited-time release on July 14, 2023.

Psycho-Pass Providence will feature both Japanese and English audio options during the screening in North America. This film was released in Japan on May 12, 2023, and ranked fourth on the domestic box office. The fanbase is excited to have this film overseas, and hopes for a good viewing experience.

Psycho-Pass Providence English dub cast

The English dub cast for Psycho-Pass Providence is as follows:

Akane Tsunemori - Kate Oxley (Catherine Elle Armstrong in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Shinya Kogami - Robert McCollum (Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan and Goten in Dragon Ball GT)

Nobuchika Ginoza - Jessie James (William Vengeance in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King)

Mika Shimotsuki - Cherami Leigh (Suzuha Amane in Steins;Gate and Lucy Heartfilia in Fairy Tail)

Teppei Sugo - Mike McFarland (Jean Kirschtein in Attack on Titan and Ritsu Soma in Fruits Basket)

Sho Hinakawa - Z. Charles Bolton (Ryunosuke Chiba in Assassination Classroom)

Yayoi Kunizuka - Lindsay Seidel (Ruka Urushibara in Steins; Gate)

Shion Karanomori - Lydia Mackay (Madame Red in Black Butler)

Frederica Hanashiro - Erin Kelly Noble (Taiyo Hawakawa in Chainsaw Man)

Arata Shindo - Bruce DuBose (Kaijin in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Kei Mikhail - Eduardo Vildasol (Adam Taylor in Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion)

Dominator - Stephanie Young (Arachne in Soul Eater)

This film, animated by Production I.G. is described by Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll as follows:

“January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor's research papers known as the “Stronskaya Document.”

The description for Psycho-Pass Providence continues:

"Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core. It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Psycho-Pass anime and manga counterparts as 2023 progresses.

