Pumpkin Night manga announces release date for third arc 

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the LINE Manga app announced that the third part of Masaya Hokazono and Seima Taniguchi's Pumpkin Night manga will begin serialization on January 17, 2024. The second part of the manga series ended with its 122nd chapter on December 6, 2023.

Pumpkin Night, written by Masaya Hokazono and illustrated by Seima Taniguchi, is a Japanese Psychological manga series. It was launched in the LINE Manga app in 2016 and has since released eight compiled manga volumes. In addition, Hokazono also worked with Nao Kurebayashi to launch a prequel series for the same in June 2020.

Pumpkin Night manga announces third part's January release date

Expand Tweet

Masaya Hokazono and Seima Taniguchi's Pumpkin Night manga's third story arc is set to begin on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The psychological manga's second part ended with its 122nd chapter on December 6, 2023, and is set to start its third story arc with chapter 123.

The series initially began back on October 20, 2016, and briefly went on hiatus in May 2021, returning two months later in July the same year.

Where to read the manga?

Naoko Kirino as seen in the manga series (Image via LINE Manga)

Pumpkin Night manga is available to read on LINE Manga. Unfortunately, the service is only accessible in Japan and does not provide an official English translation for the same.

Initially, the series was serialized on Web Comic Gamma, following which it moved to LINE Manga. Line Digital Frontier has also published eight manga volumes for the series. However, they are only available in Japanese, leaving fans with no options to read the manga series in English through any official sources.

Thus, manga fans who do not comprehend Japanese may have to rely on fan translation for the series.

What is the manga about?

Naoko Kirino as seen in the manga series (Image via LINE Manga)

The manga follows a schoolgirl Naoko Kirino, who was admitted to a mental hospital after she was subjected to vicious bullying in junior high school. A few years later, she decided to take action and killed all of the medical staff members and escaped the mental hospital.

Following that, Naoko wandered around town wearing a disfigured pumpkin head, with her mind occupied with thoughts of exacting revenge against those bullies who cruelly wronged her.

The story itself began by showing fans the perspective of Naoko's first victim, Akemi Nakatani. She got followed by someone named "Pumpkin Night" on social media and received a threatening private message right before being murdered. This happened while Akemi was on the phone with her friend, a boy named Kazuya Makino, another one of Naoko's targets.