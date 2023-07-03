Rebuild World anime officially confirmed with key visual

On Monday, July 3, 2023, the Dengeki no Shin Bungei imprint announced the television anime adaptation of Rebuild World. The announcement also features descriptions of the series’ key characters, setting, and overall plot without giving too many spoilers.

The announcement comes with a key visual that also highlights Rebuild World’s protagonist, Akira, showing him seemingly hiding behind a pillar while in a combat outfit. Unfortunately, not much additional information can be gleaned from the key visual, as it only features Akira.

Likewise, there is currently no staff or cast information for Rebuild World’s television anime adaptation, including what animation studio will be producing the series. However, fans can expect more information to be released over the coming months, with the series likely to actually air its first episode sometime in 2024 at the earliest.

Rebuild World anime adaptation info sparse, but series’ light novel material suggests promising adaptation

As mentioned above, essentially the only information fans have on the Rebuild World television anime adaptation right now is that it is indeed coming, alongside the aforementioned key visual. On Dengeki no Shin Bungei’s official website page for the series, fans can find manga sale information as well as a brief summary of the series.

Per this page, the series is set in a world where the ruins of the "Old World" are crowded with hunters who seek the legacy of the old civilization. The protagonist, Akira, is a novice hunter who encounters the enigmatic Alpha naked in the ruins of the old world. She asks Akira to help her capture a certain top-secret ruin, beginning their "bizarre hunter business" after their agreement is "completed."

Various biographical profiles for Akira, Alpha, and other central characters in the series can also be found on the site, focusing on certain details not mentioned above. There are also what appear to be anime-style images of the series’ world, two of which show the dilapidated ruins of the "Old World" and a third presumably showing the "New World."

The series’ combat will be weapon-heavy, with another section of the site showcasing the various weapons seen in the series. This includes biologically-based weapons, such as mechanized animals with various armor and guns attached to their bodies in varying ways.

Again, while information on the series is currently significantly lacking, the Rebuild World television anime adaptation appears to have great source material to adapt. Hopefully, as more information on the adaptation becomes available, fans will find themselves putting more and more stock in the production’s eventual debut.

