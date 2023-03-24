Record of Ragnarok season 2's latest trailer reveals April release date for final episodes

The latest trailer for Record of Ragnarok season 2 has finally given fans a release date for the highly anticipated final episodes of the second season. Set to premiere on Japanese TV, and presumably Netflix worldwide, on April 14, 2023, fans will finally get to learn who Buddha’s opponent is, and see the final fight of the season play out.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 first premiered on Netflix on January 26, 2023, releasing the first ten episodes of the season all at once. It was said at the time that the remaining five episodes would debut later this year, but no specific window was given. As such, fans are incredibly excited to see the season’s finale episodes come so quickly.

Final five episodes of Record of Ragnarok season 2 set to air on Japanese TV in April, no Netflix release date given

The latest

While the news of an April 14, 2023, premiere date on Japanese TV for the final five episodes of Record of Ragnarok season 2 is exciting, the lack of a Netflix release date is concerning. If the adaptation team’s intent is to air all five episodes weekly on Japanese TV before putting the series on Netflix, international fans could be forced to wait until late May 2023 to begin viewing the episodes.

Although purely speculative, with no comment on Netflix's availability given one way or the other in the latest trailer, the lack of a specific Netflix date is certainly concerning. As such, international fans should be cautiously optimistic, with the series most likely premiering on Netflix in April but the possibility remaining of a May release instead.

The trailer was shared on Twitter by the anime series’ official account for the social media site. The tweet emphasizes that the episodes will be broadcast on local Japanese networks TOKYO MX, MBS, and BS11. As is typical with anime premieres on local Japanese TV, the affiliate networks of those mentioned in the tweet will also most likely be airing the series.

Masao Okubo returned to direct Record of Ragnarok season 2, with animation done by Graphinica and Yumeta Company Studios. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu also returned to handle the series composition alongside Yuka Yamada. Masaki Sato returned to design characters, Yasuharu Takanashi returned to compose the anime series’ music, and Yasunori Ebina also returned to handle sound direction.

The first season debuted exclusively on Netflix in June 2021, and was available worldwide immediately upon release. While the first season’s animation quality was met with mixed reviews, nearly everything else about it was heavily praised. An emphatic point of praise for the anime's second season has been the increase in animation quality, even with the introduction of 3D CGI animation.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

